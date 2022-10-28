Lirik Lagu Take My Breath - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take My Breath - The Weeknd
I saw the fire in your eyes
I saw the fire when I look into your eyes
You tell me things you wanna try, uh
I know temptation is the devil in disguise
You risk it all to feel alive, oh, yeah
You're offering yourself to me like sacrifice
You said you do this all the time
Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light
It's like a dream what she feels with me
She loves to be on the edge
Her fantasy is okay with me
Then suddenly, baby says
Take my breath away
And make it last forever, babe
Do it now or never, babe (ah)
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to-
Want me to hold on to you tight
You pull me close, I feel the heat between your thighs (uh, say)
You're way too young to end your life, huh
Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price
Ooh, it's like a dream what she feels with me
She loves to be on the edge
Her fantasy is okay with me
Then suddenly, baby says
Take my breath away
And make it last forever, babe
Do it now or never, babe (ah)
Take my breath away
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to heaven, babe (uh)
Take my breath
Oh, oh-ooh
And they'll see me
Oh-ooh, ooh (yeah, say)
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-ooh-oh
Take my breath away (take my breath away)
And make it last forever, babe
Do it now or never, babe (ah)
Take my breath away (take my breath away)
Nobody does it better, babe
Bring me close to heaven, babe
