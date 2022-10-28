Lirik Lagu Take My Breath - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take My Breath - The Weeknd

I saw the fire in your eyes

I saw the fire when I look into your eyes

You tell me things you wanna try, uh

I know temptation is the devil in disguise

You risk it all to feel alive, oh, yeah

You're offering yourself to me like sacrifice

You said you do this all the time

Tell me you love me if I bring you to the light

It's like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says

Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to-

Want me to hold on to you tight

You pull me close, I feel the heat between your thighs (uh, say)

You're way too young to end your life, huh

Girl, I don't wanna be the one who pays the price

Ooh, it's like a dream what she feels with me

She loves to be on the edge

Her fantasy is okay with me

Then suddenly, baby says

Take my breath away

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (ah)

Take my breath away

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe (uh)

Take my breath

Oh, oh-ooh

And they'll see me

Oh-ooh, ooh (yeah, say)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-ooh-oh

Take my breath away (take my breath away)

And make it last forever, babe

Do it now or never, babe (ah)

Take my breath away (take my breath away)

Nobody does it better, babe

Bring me close to heaven, babe