Lirik Lagu Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran

I took the supermarket flowers from the windowsill

I threw the day old tea from the cup

Packed up the photo album Matthew had made

Memories of a life that's been loved

Took the get well soon cards and stuffed animals

Poured the old ginger beer down the sink

Dad always told me, "Don't you cry when you're down"

But mum, there's a tear every time that I blink

Oh I'm in pieces, it's tearing me up, but I know

A heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved

So I'll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back we'll say Hallelujah

You're home



Fluffed the pillows, made the beds, stacked the chairs up

Folded your nightgowns neatly in a case

John says he'd drive then put his hand on my cheek

And wiped a tear from the side of my face

I hope that I see the world as you did 'cause I know

A life with love is a life that's been lived

So I'll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

When I fell down you'd be there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back we'll say Hallelujah

You're home

Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my mum

You got to see the person I have become

Spread your wings and I know

That when God took you back he said Hallelujah

You're home

Credit

Penyanyi: Ed Sheeran

Penulis Lagu: Johnny Mcdaid, Edward Christopher Sheeran, dan Benjamin Joseph Levin

Album: Divide

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu