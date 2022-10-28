Lirik Lagu I’m Just a Kid –Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan
I woke up it was seven, I waited 'til 11
Just to figure out that no one would call
I think I've got a lot of friends
But I don't hear from them
What's another night all alone
When you're spending everyday on your own
And here it goes
I'm just a kid
And life is a nightmare
I'm just a kid
I know that it's not fair
Nobody cares
'Cause I'm alone and the world is having more fun than me tonight
And maybe when the night is dead
I'll crawl into my bed
I'm staring at these four walls again
I'll try to think about the last time I had a good time
Everyone's got somewhere to go
And they're gonna leave me here on my own
And here it goes
I'm just a kid
And life is a nightmare
I'm just a kid
I know that it's not fair
Nobody cares
'Cause I'm alone and the world is having more fun than me
What the hell is wrong with me?
Don't fit in with anybody
How did this happen to me?
Wide awake, I'm bored and I can't fall asleep
And every night is the worst night ever
I'm just a kid
I'm just a kid
I'm just a kid (I'm just a kid)
Yeah, I'm just a kid (I'm just a kid)
(I'm just a kid)
Yeah, I'm just a kid (I'm just a kid)
(I'm just a kid)
I'm just a kid
And life is a nightmare
I'm just a kid
I know that it's not fair
Nobody cares
'Cause I'm alone and the world is-
Nobody wants to be alone in the world
I'm just a kid
And life is a nightmare
I'm just a kid
I know that it's not fair
Nobody cares
'Cause I'm alone and the world is-
Nobody wants to be alone in the world
Nobody cares
'Cause I'm alone and the world is having more fun than me tonight
I'm all alone tonight
Nobody cares tonight
'Cause I'm just a kid tonight
Credit
Dirilis: 2002
Album: The New Guy: Music From the Motion Picture
Artis: Simple Plan
Genre: Punk pop, Punk
Penulis lagu: Sebastien Lefebvre / Pierre Bouvier / Arnold Lanni / Charles Comeau / Jean Stinco
Fakta di Balik Lagu
1. Bercerita tentang rasa kesepian
