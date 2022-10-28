Lirik Lagu I’m Just a Kid –Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I’m Just a Kid – Simple Plan

I woke up it was seven, I waited 'til 11

Just to figure out that no one would call

I think I've got a lot of friends

But I don't hear from them

What's another night all alone

When you're spending everyday on your own

And here it goes

I'm just a kid

And life is a nightmare

I'm just a kid

I know that it's not fair

Nobody cares

'Cause I'm alone and the world is having more fun than me tonight

And maybe when the night is dead

I'll crawl into my bed

I'm staring at these four walls again

I'll try to think about the last time I had a good time

Everyone's got somewhere to go

And they're gonna leave me here on my own

And here it goes

I'm just a kid

And life is a nightmare

I'm just a kid

I know that it's not fair

Nobody cares

'Cause I'm alone and the world is having more fun than me

What the hell is wrong with me?

Don't fit in with anybody

How did this happen to me?

Wide awake, I'm bored and I can't fall asleep

And every night is the worst night ever



I'm just a kid

I'm just a kid

I'm just a kid (I'm just a kid)

Yeah, I'm just a kid (I'm just a kid)

(I'm just a kid)

Yeah, I'm just a kid (I'm just a kid)

(I'm just a kid)



I'm just a kid

And life is a nightmare

I'm just a kid

I know that it's not fair

Nobody cares

'Cause I'm alone and the world is-

Nobody wants to be alone in the world



I'm just a kid

And life is a nightmare

I'm just a kid

I know that it's not fair

Nobody cares

'Cause I'm alone and the world is-

Nobody wants to be alone in the world

Nobody cares

'Cause I'm alone and the world is having more fun than me tonight



I'm all alone tonight

Nobody cares tonight

'Cause I'm just a kid tonight



Credit

Dirilis: 2002

Album: The New Guy: Music From the Motion Picture

Artis: Simple Plan

Genre: Punk pop, Punk

Penulis lagu: Sebastien Lefebvre / Pierre Bouvier / Arnold Lanni / Charles Comeau / Jean Stinco



Fakta di Balik Lagu

1. Bercerita tentang rasa kesepian