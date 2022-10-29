Lirik Lagu Crossroads – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Crossroads – I Prevail

Just hear me out, I know you're down.

When hope looks lost, there's no one to be found.

But I won't give up on you.

You gotta dig deep, and bury all the thoughts.

The thoughts that tell you, you're not good enough.

The critics, the cynics, say you'll never make it.

Prove em' all wrong, they are mistaken.

Though you may walk alone

You're worth more than you know.

(More than you know)

Look me right in the eyes

I promise everything will be alright.

We are all in this fight

Though the night may be dark a new day brings new light.

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh-oh.

Woah-oh, Woah-oh, Woah-oh-oh-oh.

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh-oh-oh.

Woah-oh, Woah-oh, Woah-oh-oh-oh.

I always get built up, but broke right back down.

I ask the questions, with no answers to be found.

What have I done? What did I say?

I guess this is just the price I pay.

Though you may walk alone

You're worth more than you know.

Look me right in the eyes

I promise everything will be alright.

We are all in this fight

Though the night may be dark a new day brings new light.

Remember all the times

All the times you felt so alive.

When all the pain subsides

Let’s go back there, take me back there.

Hold on, ‘cause you don't know what is going to happen.

Stay strong, your life's worth more than you know.

When your mind gets tired, and your heart grows cold.

When you find yourself at the crossroads, just don't let go.

When your mind gets tired, and your heart grows cold.

When you find yourself at the crossroads, just don't lose hope.