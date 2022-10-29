Lirik Lagu Worst Part of Me – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Worst Part of Me – I Prevail

You’re the worst part of me

How did I let you in so deep?

You’re the worst part of me

How did I let you in so deep?

Gotta dig you out of my skin

This is where it has to end

I let you bury me alive for far too long

But I’m climbing back up to the surface, back to where I belong

If we’re being honest you broke every little promise

That you made to me, I was too blind to see

I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

You pulled me in with a warm embrace

To drag me down to the darkest place

I want to feel just like myself again

But with these chains around my ankles I can’t get away

If we’re being honest you broke every little promise

That you made to me, I was too blind to see

I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

You had control of me for far too long

Manipulated me but now I’m gone

I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

I let you bury me alive for far too long

But I’m climbing back up to the surface back to where I belong

And now it’s clear that you’re the worst part of me

How did I ever let you claw your way in so deep

If we’re being honest you broke every little promise

That you made to me, I was too blind to see

I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

You had control of me for far too long

Manipulated me but now I’m gone

I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear