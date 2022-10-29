Lirik Lagu Worst Part of Me – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kaver album Lifelines. /YouTube/IPrevailBand

Worst Part of Me – I Prevail

You’re the worst part of me
How did I let you in so deep?

You’re the worst part of me
How did I let you in so deep?
Gotta dig you out of my skin
This is where it has to end

I let you bury me alive for far too long
But I’m climbing back up to the surface, back to where I belong

If we’re being honest you broke every little promise
That you made to me, I was too blind to see
I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses
After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

You pulled me in with a warm embrace
To drag me down to the darkest place
I want to feel just like myself again
But with these chains around my ankles I can’t get away

If we’re being honest you broke every little promise
That you made to me, I was too blind to see
I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses
After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear
You had control of me for far too long
Manipulated me but now I’m gone
I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses
After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

I let you bury me alive for far too long
But I’m climbing back up to the surface back to where I belong
And now it’s clear that you’re the worst part of me
How did I ever let you claw your way in so deep

If we’re being honest you broke every little promise
That you made to me, I was too blind to see
I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses
After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear
You had control of me for far too long
Manipulated me but now I’m gone
I was so defenseless now I’m coming to my senses
After all these years, it’s finally crystal clear

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

