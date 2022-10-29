Lirik Lagu Chaos – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chaos – I Prevail
Home is where you make it
From a distance I feel lost, you can tell
Cause all the frames have been replaced and off the shelf
Chasing shadows as they follow me, but I can't catch what I can't see
Feeling so detached from what I know
I'm living the truth, you're speaking in lies
It's getting easier to say goodbye
The harder I try, the farther I fall
Away from the place I called my own
I will never know what happens next
Even when my heart beats out my chest
Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out
I know home is where you make it
I will always fight for one more breath
Even in a cardiac arrest
Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out
I know home is where you make it
Home is where you make it
How could you turn your back on your own?
Cast out left to walk alone
Now I see who you are, did you think I would get this far?
And when it's all said and done
I will never know what happens next
Even when my heart beats out my chest
Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out
I know home is where you make it
I will always fight for one more breath
Even in a cardiac arrest
Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out
I know home is where you make it
The time is now, it's now
I'll stand on my own, I've got some shit to say and this is how it goes
One – you shut me out of everything you do
Two – the hell you put me through
Three – you never would accept me
I'm letting go
I will never know, know what happens next
I can feel my heart, heart beat out my chest
