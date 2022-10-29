Lirik Lagu Chaos – I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chaos – I Prevail

Home is where you make it

From a distance I feel lost, you can tell

Cause all the frames have been replaced and off the shelf

Chasing shadows as they follow me, but I can't catch what I can't see

Feeling so detached from what I know

I'm living the truth, you're speaking in lies

It's getting easier to say goodbye

The harder I try, the farther I fall

Away from the place I called my own

I will never know what happens next

Even when my heart beats out my chest

Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out

I know home is where you make it

I will always fight for one more breath

Even in a cardiac arrest

Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out

I know home is where you make it

Home is where you make it

How could you turn your back on your own?

Cast out left to walk alone

Now I see who you are, did you think I would get this far?

And when it's all said and done

I will never know what happens next

Even when my heart beats out my chest

Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out

I know home is where you make it

I will always fight for one more breath

Even in a cardiac arrest

Through all of the chaos, I'll find a way out

I know home is where you make it

The time is now, it's now

I'll stand on my own, I've got some shit to say and this is how it goes

One – you shut me out of everything you do

Two – the hell you put me through

Three – you never would accept me

I'm letting go

I will never know, know what happens next

I can feel my heart, heart beat out my chest