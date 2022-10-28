Lirik Lagu 2Step – Ed Sheeran feat Lil Baby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 2Step – Ed Sheeran feat Lil Baby
I had a bad week
Spent the evening pretending it wasn't that deep
You could see in my eyes that it was taking over
I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment
You know you take all of my stress right down
Help me get it off my chest and out
Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed
We forget that we're here right now
'Cause we're living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you're bound to break
Something's got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn
If we're missing out on what the people think is right
Seeing through a picture behind the screen and forget to be
Lose the conversation for the message that you'll never read
I think maybe you and me
Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays
And then we'll go all night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
All my troubles turn to nothing when I'm in your eyes
Electrified, we'll keep turning up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone in love
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us
What do you reckon, is it just me?
Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep
Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark
And I open my heart
If you don't see it, you should trust me
I feel like I got nothing left right now
Except this beauty in a dress right now
She got me feeling like the best, and the rest are just less
Than she needs, so we press play and step to the beat
'Cause we're living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you're bound to break
Something's got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn
Head out to the place where it plays
And we'll go all night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
All my troubles turn to nothing when I'm in your eyes
Electrified, we'll keep turning up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone in love
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night
Night, night
Two-stepping with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night
Credit
Penyanyi : Ed Sheeran feat Lil Baby
Penulis Lagu : Andrew Wotman, David Hall Hodges, Edward Christopher Sheeran, dan Louis Russell Bell
Album : Equals (=)
Dirilis : 2021
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Versi baru dari lagu 2Step ini memang sudah rilis sejak tahun 2021. Namun, Ed Sheeran kembali hadir menggandeng Lil Baby untuk membawakan versi baru dari lagu 2Step ini.
Versi baru lagu 2Step ini disertai dengan video musik resmi yang pengambilan gambarnya dilakukan di kota Kylv, Ukraina, sebelum negara tersebut diserang oleh Rusia.
Artikel Pilihan