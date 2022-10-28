Lirik Lagu 2Step – Ed Sheeran feat Lil Baby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 2Step – Ed Sheeran feat Lil Baby

I had a bad week

Spent the evening pretending it wasn't that deep

You could see in my eyes that it was taking over

I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment

You know you take all of my stress right down

Help me get it off my chest and out

Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed

We forget that we're here right now

'Cause we're living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you're bound to break

Something's got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn

If we're missing out on what the people think is right

Seeing through a picture behind the screen and forget to be

Lose the conversation for the message that you'll never read

I think maybe you and me

Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays

And then we'll go all night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

All my troubles turn to nothing when I'm in your eyes

Electrified, we'll keep turning up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone in love

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us



What do you reckon, is it just me?

Words are weapons and occasionally they cut deep

Crisis of confidence, it tends to come when I feel the dark

And I open my heart

If you don't see it, you should trust me

I feel like I got nothing left right now

Except this beauty in a dress right now

She got me feeling like the best, and the rest are just less

Than she needs, so we press play and step to the beat

'Cause we're living life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you're bound to break

Something's got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans, and not give a damn

Head out to the place where it plays



And we'll go all night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

All my troubles turn to nothing when I'm in your eyes

Electrified, we'll keep turning up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low then up, alone in love

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

Night, night

Two-stepping with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night

Credit

Penyanyi : Ed Sheeran feat Lil Baby

Penulis Lagu : Andrew Wotman, David Hall Hodges, Edward Christopher Sheeran, dan Louis Russell Bell

Album : Equals (=)

Dirilis : 2021

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Versi baru dari lagu 2Step ini memang sudah rilis sejak tahun 2021. Namun, Ed Sheeran kembali hadir menggandeng Lil Baby untuk membawakan versi baru dari lagu 2Step ini.

Versi baru lagu 2Step ini disertai dengan video musik resmi yang pengambilan gambarnya dilakukan di kota Kylv, Ukraina, sebelum negara tersebut diserang oleh Rusia.