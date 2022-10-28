Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

You and I
Used to walk the streets at night
Our parents didn't know
Kept the TV going
Left on all the bedroom lights
And no, I haven't seen you since
We lost all our innocence
You left me in the dark
While you drink in the park
Never be the same again
You and me were so, so close
And maybe that's what hurts the most
It's out of my hands
I've done what I can
So I just save my breath
Deep in my heart, I
Know that it's over
Deleted your number
So I can't call you
Call you my brother
The way that we used to
When we were younger
Younger
I saw you just the other night
I didn't even recognise you
Find it kind of strange
Guess that people change
But I didn't expect you to
You and me were so, so close
And maybe that's what hurts the most
It's out my hands
I've done what I can
So I just save my breath
Deep in my heart, I
Know that it's over
Deleted your number
So I can't call you
Call you my brother
The way that we used to
When we were younger
Younger
Tryna get in touch with you
I don't know where you've been
Have a conversation
But you'll never let me in
I've tried, I've tried
I've tried with you a thousand times
Maybe I don't have to play the bad guy in the end
'Cause I've been trying hard enough to be a better friend
I've tried, I've tried
But we're out of time
