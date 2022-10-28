Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel

You and I

Used to walk the streets at night

Our parents didn't know

Kept the TV going

Left on all the bedroom lights

And no, I haven't seen you since

We lost all our innocence

You left me in the dark

While you drink in the park

Never be the same again

You and me were so, so close

And maybe that's what hurts the most

It's out of my hands

I've done what I can

So I just save my breath

Deep in my heart, I

Know that it's over

Deleted your number

So I can't call you

Call you my brother

The way that we used to

When we were younger

Younger

I saw you just the other night

I didn't even recognise you

Find it kind of strange

Guess that people change

But I didn't expect you to

You and me were so, so close

And maybe that's what hurts the most

It's out my hands

I've done what I can

So I just save my breath

Deep in my heart, I

Know that it's over

Deleted your number

So I can't call you

Call you my brother

The way that we used to

When we were younger

Younger

Tryna get in touch with you

I don't know where you've been

Have a conversation

But you'll never let me in

I've tried, I've tried

I've tried with you a thousand times

Maybe I don't have to play the bad guy in the end

'Cause I've been trying hard enough to be a better friend

I've tried, I've tried

But we're out of time