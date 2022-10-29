Lirik Lagu The Promise – In This Moment ft. Adrian Patrick dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Promise – In This Moment ft. Adrian Patrick

It's haunting

This hold that you have over me

I grow so weak

I see you

And everything around you fades

And I can't speak

But you can never know what it is you do to me

(What it is you do to me)

I can't take what you're doing to me

I can't take it

I can't take it

No matter what I say or what I do

I know how this will end

So I'm turning away now before we begin

And no matter what you say or what you do

I know how this will end

So I'm turning away now

I'm dangerous for you

I'm dangerous for you

You touch me

And I can barely make a move

And I can't breathe

You can never know what it is you do to me

(What it is you do to me)