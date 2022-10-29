Lirik Lagu The Promise – In This Moment ft. Adrian Patrick dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Promise – In This Moment ft. Adrian Patrick
It's haunting
This hold that you have over me
I grow so weak
I see you
And everything around you fades
And I can't speak
But you can never know what it is you do to me
(What it is you do to me)
I can't take what you're doing to me
I can't take it
I can't take it
No matter what I say or what I do
I know how this will end
So I'm turning away now before we begin
And no matter what you say or what you do
I know how this will end
So I'm turning away now
I'm dangerous for you
I'm dangerous for you
You touch me
And I can barely make a move
And I can't breathe
You can never know what it is you do to me
(What it is you do to me)
