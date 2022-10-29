Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
In This Moment.
In This Moment. /YouTube/In This Moment

 

Joan of Arc – In This Moment

Who are you to even think you can know the difference
Between good and evil?

You keep pushing me right to the edge
And you are sanctified, and I'm just a mess
And you blame me for
You blame me for everything you hate
And you wage your wars
No matter what I give, you'll always take

You can crucify
You can nail me to your cross
(Light me up, light me up)
You can find me guilty for everything you've lost
(Light me up, light me up)
Go ahead blame me for your sins
Go ahead and sacrifice me
Make me your martyr
I'll be your Joan of
I'll be your Joan of Arc

Burn, burn, burn, burn
Burn, burn, burn, burn

You want to satisfy
Your high command
You want to touch my face
With your dirty hands
So you blame me for
You blame me for the madness you create
And I wage my war, 'cause either way you burn me at the stake

You can crucify
You can nail me to your cross
(Light me up, light me up)
You can find me guilty for everything you've lost
(Light me up, light me up)
Go ahead blame me for your sins
Go ahead and sacrifice me
Make me your martyr
I'll be your Joan of
I'll be your Joan of Arc

Burn, burn, burn, burn
Burn, burn, burn, burn

Who are you to even think you can know the difference
Between good and evil?

