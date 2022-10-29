Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Joan of Arc – In This Moment

Who are you to even think you can know the difference

Between good and evil?

You keep pushing me right to the edge

And you are sanctified, and I'm just a mess

And you blame me for

You blame me for everything you hate

And you wage your wars

No matter what I give, you'll always take

You can crucify

You can nail me to your cross

(Light me up, light me up)

You can find me guilty for everything you've lost

(Light me up, light me up)

Go ahead blame me for your sins

Go ahead and sacrifice me

Make me your martyr

I'll be your Joan of

I'll be your Joan of Arc

Burn, burn, burn, burn

Burn, burn, burn, burn

You want to satisfy

Your high command

You want to touch my face

With your dirty hands

So you blame me for

You blame me for the madness you create

And I wage my war, 'cause either way you burn me at the stake

You can crucify

You can nail me to your cross

(Light me up, light me up)

You can find me guilty for everything you've lost

(Light me up, light me up)

Go ahead blame me for your sins

Go ahead and sacrifice me

Make me your martyr

I'll be your Joan of

I'll be your Joan of Arc

Burn, burn, burn, burn

Burn, burn, burn, burn

Who are you to even think you can know the difference

Between good and evil?