Lirik Lagu Joan of Arc – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Joan of Arc – In This Moment
Who are you to even think you can know the difference
Between good and evil?
You keep pushing me right to the edge
And you are sanctified, and I'm just a mess
And you blame me for
You blame me for everything you hate
And you wage your wars
No matter what I give, you'll always take
You can crucify
You can nail me to your cross
(Light me up, light me up)
You can find me guilty for everything you've lost
(Light me up, light me up)
Go ahead blame me for your sins
Go ahead and sacrifice me
Make me your martyr
I'll be your Joan of
I'll be your Joan of Arc
Burn, burn, burn, burn
Burn, burn, burn, burn
You want to satisfy
Your high command
You want to touch my face
With your dirty hands
So you blame me for
You blame me for the madness you create
And I wage my war, 'cause either way you burn me at the stake
You can crucify
You can nail me to your cross
(Light me up, light me up)
You can find me guilty for everything you've lost
(Light me up, light me up)
Go ahead blame me for your sins
Go ahead and sacrifice me
Make me your martyr
I'll be your Joan of
I'll be your Joan of Arc
Burn, burn, burn, burn
Burn, burn, burn, burn
Who are you to even think you can know the difference
Between good and evil?
Artikel Pilihan