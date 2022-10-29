Lirik Lagu Witching Hour – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
In This Moment.
In This Moment. /YouTube/In This Moment

Witching Hour – In This Moment

I can see the way you look at me
You can't see beyond the veil
I can tell the way you run from me
I'm not your perfect fairytale

Watch me burn
Can you feel me
Watch as I turn
What do you see

And I am
Conflicted by your hurt
So let me share your pain
Convicted for my church
I was born in flames
Addicted to my fate
Watch as I devour
Convicted for my faith
This is the Witching Hour
This is the Witching Hour

Don't you see the way I look at you
I can see behind your eyes
And can't you tell the way I reach for you
I wear my halo in disguise

I watch you burn
I can feel you
I watch as you turn
What did you do

And I am
Conflicted by your hurt
So let me share your pain
Convicted for my church
I was born in flames
Addicted to my fate
Watch as I devour
Convicted for my faith
This is the Witching Hour
This is the Witching Hour

You must burn for what you have done
You must burn for what you have done
You must burn for what you've become
You must burn

Conflicted by your hurt
So let me share your pain
Convicted for my church
I was born in flames
Addicted to my fate
Watch as I devour
Convicted for my faith
This is the Witching Hour
This is the Witching Hour

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

393 Unit Mobil Listrik Siap Wara-wiri di Bali untuk Mobilitas Delegasi G20
2

Download Bacaan Doa Hari Sumpah Pemuda dan Pedoman Susunan Upacara 28 Oktober 2022
3

Kejujuran AKBP Ari Cahya di Persidangan Dipertanyakan Jaksa: Jangan Bohong Saudara, Ini Disumpah!
4

Studi Baru: Risiko Demensia Dapat Berkurang dengan Penurun Tekanan Darah 
5

Komnas HAM Sesalkan Gagal Ginjal Tewaskan 157 Anak: Kondisi Perang saja Anak Perlu Dilindungi, apalagi Normal
6

Setelah Nia, Kini Kamar Kos Seorang Pemuda juga Ditemukan Penuh Sampah
7

Hari Ini 10 Vial Antidotum untuk Gagal Ginjal Telah Mendarat di Indonesia
8

Nadiem Makarim Klaim Ada 2.600 Industri yang Mendaftar Kampus Merdeka
9

Geruduk Mabes, 7 Mantan Kapolri Prihatin Lihat Kondisi Polri Saat Ini: Kami Merasa Terpanggil
10

Temui Aremania, Wali Kota Malang Janji Sampaikan Tuntutan pada Kapolri hingga Komnas HAM

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Wonosobo

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! LINK LIVE STREAMING French Open 2022: Jonatan Christie vs Kodai Naraoka di Perempat Final

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! LINK LIVE STREAMING French Open 2022: Jonatan Christie vs Kodai Naraoka di Perempat Final

29 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

29 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Biarkan Pikiran Anda Bebas Untuk Menemukan Orang Baru

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Biarkan Pikiran Anda Bebas Untuk Menemukan Orang Baru

29 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

KABAR TERBARU: Status Kasus Investasi Bodong Robot Trading FIN888 Naik jadi Penyidikan, Ada Dugaan TPPU

KABAR TERBARU: Status Kasus Investasi Bodong Robot Trading FIN888 Naik jadi Penyidikan, Ada Dugaan TPPU

29 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Info Temanggung

Cara Mengatasi Gagal Registrasi Paket Indosat Paling Mudah

Cara Mengatasi Gagal Registrasi Paket Indosat Paling Mudah

29 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Info Temanggung

Ini Cara Mencari Akun Google Play Game yang Hilang, Dijamin Berhasil

Ini Cara Mencari Akun Google Play Game yang Hilang, Dijamin Berhasil

29 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Kupersembahkan Nirwana-Element, Serta Lirik yang Manis

Chord Gitar Kupersembahkan Nirwana-Element, Serta Lirik yang Manis

29 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Klaim Sebelum Kehabisan, Segera Mainkan Permainannya

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Ayo Klaim Sebelum Kehabisan, Segera Mainkan Permainannya

29 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem FF Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Jangan Lupa Klaim Hari Ini, Segera Mainkan Permainannya

Kode Redeem FF Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Jangan Lupa Klaim Hari Ini, Segera Mainkan Permainannya

29 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Berita Subang

Tundukkan Tim Bola Voli Putra Kota Bandung, Pelatih Bekasi Roy Makpal: Bisa Dibilang Perang Pemain Senior

Tundukkan Tim Bola Voli Putra Kota Bandung, Pelatih Bekasi Roy Makpal: Bisa Dibilang Perang Pemain Senior

28 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Gawat! Omicron Varian XBB Kebal Terhadap Vaksin, Satgas Covid-19 Angkat Bicara: Ada Resiko Terinfeksi

Gawat! Omicron Varian XBB Kebal Terhadap Vaksin, Satgas Covid-19 Angkat Bicara: Ada Resiko Terinfeksi

28 Oktober 2022, 23:58 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Lama Tak Muncul di TV, Tiba-tiba Han So Hee Unggah Foto Saat Pekerja Paruh Waktu di Sebuah Pub Temannya

Lama Tak Muncul di TV, Tiba-tiba Han So Hee Unggah Foto Saat Pekerja Paruh Waktu di Sebuah Pub Temannya

28 Oktober 2022, 23:58 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 23:56 WIB

Media Pakuan

Kaesang Pangarep Hapus Foto Profil Hingga Unggahan di Instagram, Erina Gudono : Kamu Kenapa Lagi

Kaesang Pangarep Hapus Foto Profil Hingga Unggahan di Instagram, Erina Gudono : Kamu Kenapa Lagi

28 Oktober 2022, 23:53 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Intro For You Song dari Samsons Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Intro For You Song dari Samsons Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

28 Oktober 2022, 23:53 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Lagu 'Kamulah Satu-satunya' Menutup Konser 'Kehidupan Ketiga' Ari Lasso, Penonton Terkesan dan Terpuaskan

Lagu 'Kamulah Satu-satunya' Menutup Konser 'Kehidupan Ketiga' Ari Lasso, Penonton Terkesan dan Terpuaskan

28 Oktober 2022, 23:53 WIB

Info Temanggung

Cara Mengatasi USB Not Recognize dengan Mudah dan Cepat!

Cara Mengatasi USB Not Recognize dengan Mudah dan Cepat!

28 Oktober 2022, 23:52 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Cilacap Update

Link Nonton Film Akhirat A Love Story: Kisah Cinta Beda Agama, Cek Sinopsis Lengkapnya Disini

Link Nonton Film Akhirat A Love Story: Kisah Cinta Beda Agama, Cek Sinopsis Lengkapnya Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Info Temanggung

Inilah Cara Melihat Chat WA yang Dicadangkan di Google Drive dengan Simpel!

Inilah Cara Melihat Chat WA yang Dicadangkan di Google Drive dengan Simpel!

28 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Video Musik Lagu Solo Jin BTS Berisi Kode Wajib Militer, Banyak ARMY yang Menangis

Video Musik Lagu Solo Jin BTS Berisi Kode Wajib Militer, Banyak ARMY yang Menangis

28 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Kabar Banten

Selamat Hari Sumpah Pemuda, Busungkan Dadamu, Pandanglah ke Depan dan Hasilkan Karya, Inilah Sejarahnya

Selamat Hari Sumpah Pemuda, Busungkan Dadamu, Pandanglah ke Depan dan Hasilkan Karya, Inilah Sejarahnya

28 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati Klaim Tiket Pertama ke Semifinal

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati Klaim Tiket Pertama ke Semifinal

28 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB