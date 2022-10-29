Lirik Lagu Witching Hour – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Witching Hour – In This Moment
I can see the way you look at me
You can't see beyond the veil
I can tell the way you run from me
I'm not your perfect fairytale
Watch me burn
Can you feel me
Watch as I turn
What do you see
And I am
Conflicted by your hurt
So let me share your pain
Convicted for my church
I was born in flames
Addicted to my fate
Watch as I devour
Convicted for my faith
This is the Witching Hour
This is the Witching Hour
Don't you see the way I look at you
I can see behind your eyes
And can't you tell the way I reach for you
I wear my halo in disguise
I watch you burn
I can feel you
I watch as you turn
What did you do
And I am
Conflicted by your hurt
So let me share your pain
Convicted for my church
I was born in flames
Addicted to my fate
Watch as I devour
Convicted for my faith
This is the Witching Hour
This is the Witching Hour
You must burn for what you have done
You must burn for what you have done
You must burn for what you've become
You must burn
Conflicted by your hurt
So let me share your pain
Convicted for my church
I was born in flames
Addicted to my fate
Watch as I devour
Convicted for my faith
This is the Witching Hour
This is the Witching Hour
Credits
