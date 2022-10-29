Lirik Lagu Witching Hour – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Witching Hour – In This Moment

I can see the way you look at me

You can't see beyond the veil

I can tell the way you run from me

I'm not your perfect fairytale

Watch me burn

Can you feel me

Watch as I turn

What do you see

And I am

Conflicted by your hurt

So let me share your pain

Convicted for my church

I was born in flames

Addicted to my fate

Watch as I devour

Convicted for my faith

This is the Witching Hour

This is the Witching Hour

Don't you see the way I look at you

I can see behind your eyes

And can't you tell the way I reach for you

I wear my halo in disguise

I watch you burn

I can feel you

I watch as you turn

What did you do

And I am

Conflicted by your hurt

So let me share your pain

Convicted for my church

I was born in flames

Addicted to my fate

Watch as I devour

Convicted for my faith

This is the Witching Hour

This is the Witching Hour

You must burn for what you have done

You must burn for what you have done

You must burn for what you've become

You must burn

Conflicted by your hurt

So let me share your pain

Convicted for my church

I was born in flames

Addicted to my fate

Watch as I devour

Convicted for my faith

This is the Witching Hour

This is the Witching Hour

