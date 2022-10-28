Lirik The Passenger – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Passenger – Iggy Pop

I am a passenger

And I ride, and I ride

I ride through the city's backsides

I see the stars come out of the sky

Yeah, they're bright in a hollow sky

You know it looks so good tonight

I am the passenger

I stay under glass

I look through my window so bright

I see the stars come out tonight

I see the bright and hollow sky

Over the city's ripped back sky

And everything looks good tonight

Singin' la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la, la la

Get into the car

We'll be the passenger

We'll ride through the city tonight

See the city's ripped backsides

We'll see the bright and hollow sky

We'll see the stars that shine so bright

Oh, stars made for us tonight

Oh, the passenger

How, how he rides

Oh, the passenger

He rides and he rides

He looks through his window

What does he see?

He sees the silent hollow sky

He sees the stars come out tonight

He sees the city's ripped backsides

He sees the winding ocean drive

And everything was made for you and me

All of it was made for you and me

'Cause it just belongs to you and me

So let's take a ride and see what's mine

Singin' la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la, la la

Oh, the passenger

He rides and he rides

He sees things from under glass

He looks through his window's eye

He sees the things that he knows are his

He sees the bright and hollow sky

He sees the city asleep at night

He sees the stars are out tonight

And all of it is yours and mine

And all of it is yours and mine

So let's ride and ride and ride and ride

Singin' la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la, la la