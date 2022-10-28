Lirik Lagu Change Your Life – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Change Your Life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (Yup)
I'ma change your life, life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (Hustle Gang, homie)
I'ma change your life, life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (Real talk)
I'ma change your life, life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (No bullshit)
I'ma change your life, life
You used to dealing with basic bitches, basic shit all the time
I'm a new classic, upgrade your status from a standby to a frequent flyer
Hop out your past life and I'll renovate your future
Then I integrate my genius shit, we purchasin' not perusing
Yeah I love your hustle, baby, just let me add a little bit of muscle, baby
Joint venture, we'll partner up until the shares are up and I up your wages
On a private island, Dolo, where one meal cost a car note
Them broads before me was locals, through customs accustom your wardrobe, damn
Stamped passports where they all pass ports 'til the clocks fast forward
There'll be dark blue shores where they don't do chores, we just get chauffeured
Damn, this is the life, exclusive shit with all access granted
In the country where the accents are grand and they landin' on top of all the mansions
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it
I'ma change your life, life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it
I'ma change your life, life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it
I'ma change your life, life
I'ma change your life, I'ma change it
I'ma change your life, life (Ayo)
