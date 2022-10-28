Lirik Lagu Change Your Life – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Change Your Life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (Yup)

I'ma change your life, life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (Hustle Gang, homie)

I'ma change your life, life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (Real talk)

I'ma change your life, life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it (No bullshit)

I'ma change your life, life

You used to dealing with basic bitches, basic shit all the time

I'm a new classic, upgrade your status from a standby to a frequent flyer

Hop out your past life and I'll renovate your future

Then I integrate my genius shit, we purchasin' not perusing

Yeah I love your hustle, baby, just let me add a little bit of muscle, baby

Joint venture, we'll partner up until the shares are up and I up your wages

On a private island, Dolo, where one meal cost a car note

Them broads before me was locals, through customs accustom your wardrobe, damn

Stamped passports where they all pass ports 'til the clocks fast forward

There'll be dark blue shores where they don't do chores, we just get chauffeured

Damn, this is the life, exclusive shit with all access granted

In the country where the accents are grand and they landin' on top of all the mansions

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it

I'ma change your life, life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it

I'ma change your life, life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it

I'ma change your life, life

I'ma change your life, I'ma change it

I'ma change your life, life (Ayo)