Lirik Lagu Lucky Man – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky Man – Mocca

Some people say you're a lucky man

To win the first prize lottery

Some people say you're a lucky man

To have a high-flying bright career

But I know they're wrong

And I'm sure they're wrong

Some people say you're a lucky man

To have a lot of friends out there

Some people say you're a lucky man

To have doors open everywhere

But I know they're wrong

You're a very lucky man

To know such a girl like her

But I know they're wrong

You're a very lucky man

To know such a girl like her

But I know they're wrong

You're a very lucky man

To know such a girl like her

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Friends