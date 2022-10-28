Lirik Out of the Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Out of the Day - The Zombies

Out of the day

Into the night

Blinding burn, burning light

Shading my eyes

Into the sun

Hide the red, hide the sun

Driving home

I'll soon be home

Feet are so gold

Reaching gown

Guild the road

Like a crown

Shadowy trees

Breaking the sky

Bind the day to the night

Driving home

I'll soon be home

I will keep the wheels on turning till I'm there

Keep on driving through the sunset coma dare

Till I'm there

Till I'm home

Driving home

I will keep the wheels on turning till I'm there

Keep on driving through the sunset coma dare

Till I'm there

Driving home

I'm almost home

Out of the day

Into the night

Blinding burn, burning light

Shading my eyes

Into the sun

Hide the red, hide the sun

Driving home

I'll soon be home

I'll soon be home

Credit

Artis: The Zombies