Lirik Out of the Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Out of the Day - The Zombies
Out of the day
Into the night
Blinding burn, burning light
Shading my eyes
Into the sun
Hide the red, hide the sun
Driving home
I'll soon be home
Feet are so gold
Reaching gown
Guild the road
Like a crown
Shadowy trees
Breaking the sky
Bind the day to the night
Driving home
I'll soon be home
I will keep the wheels on turning till I'm there
Keep on driving through the sunset coma dare
Till I'm there
Till I'm home
Driving home
I will keep the wheels on turning till I'm there
Keep on driving through the sunset coma dare
Till I'm there
Driving home
I'm almost home
Out of the day
Into the night
Blinding burn, burning light
Shading my eyes
Into the sun
Hide the red, hide the sun
Driving home
I'll soon be home
I'll soon be home
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Artikel Pilihan