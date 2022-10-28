Lirik Time to Move - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Time to Move - The Zombies

It's time to move

It's time to roll

Feel it in my heart

Leave it in my soul

And I give you one last chance

To change the circumstance

It's time it's time to move

It's time to roll

Never give your heart

When it's just pretend

Never give your money

It doesn't pay the land

You got me running around

Like some poor crazy sound

It's time it's time to move

It's time to roll

Never see the real thing

You can't tell it from the fake

Can't keep on hanging on

Too much for heaven's sake

But it's time to move

To the open road

Gonna find someone along

Help me share my load

Gonna get myself a chance

Gonna change the circumstance

Cause it's time it's time to move

It's time to roll

How much can one man take

Credit