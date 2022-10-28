Lirik Time to Move - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Time to Move - The Zombies
It's time to move
It's time to roll
Feel it in my heart
Leave it in my soul
And I give you one last chance
To change the circumstance
It's time it's time to move
It's time to roll
Never give your heart
When it's just pretend
Never give your money
It doesn't pay the land
You got me running around
Like some poor crazy sound
It's time it's time to move
It's time to roll
Never see the real thing
You can't tell it from the fake
Can't keep on hanging on
Too much for heaven's sake
But it's time to move
To the open road
Gonna find someone along
Help me share my load
Gonna get myself a chance
Gonna change the circumstance
Cause it's time it's time to move
It's time to roll
How much can one man take
Credit
