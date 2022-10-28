Lirik Let It Go - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let It Go - The Zombies
I wonder why
For heaven’s sake
You criticize
All my mistakes
And all the while
My poor heart breaks
You just don’t let it go
Well, I think about you
Night and day
How could we ever
Be this way
When did love finally
Slip away
I guess we’ll never know
Let it go
Let it go
Shout it loud
From high and low
Just listen to your heart
I long to see you
Back again
In sunshine after
Summer rain
That washed away
The hurt and pain
So we would never know
Let it go
Let it go
Shout it loud
From high and low
Just listen to your heart
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In
Tahun: 2011
Genre: Pop, Rock
