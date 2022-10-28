Lirik Let It Go - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Let It Go - The Zombies

I wonder why

For heaven’s sake

You criticize

All my mistakes

And all the while

My poor heart breaks

You just don’t let it go

Well, I think about you

Night and day

How could we ever

Be this way

When did love finally

Slip away

I guess we’ll never know

Let it go

Let it go

Shout it loud

From high and low

Just listen to your heart

I long to see you

Back again

In sunshine after

Summer rain

That washed away

The hurt and pain

So we would never know

Let it go

Let it go

Shout it loud

From high and low

Just listen to your heart

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In

Tahun: 2011

Genre: Pop, Rock