Lirik Lagu Hilarious - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hilarious
Look how all the tables
Look how all the tables have turned
Guess you're finally realizin' how bad you messed it up
Girl, you're only makin'
Girl, you're only makin' it worse
When you call like you always do when you want someone
You took away a year
Of my fuckin' life and I can't get it back no more
So when I see those tears
Comin' out your eyes, I hope it's me they're for
You didn't love when you had me
But now you need me so badly
You can't be serious
That's hilarious
Thinkin' I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you're delirious
That's hilarious
Now you put the blame in (now you put the blame in)
Now you put the blame in reverse
Tryna make me feel guilty for everything you've done
You're another lesson (you're another lesson)
You're just another lesson I learned
Don't give your heart to a girl who's still got a broken one
You took away a year (took away a year)
Of my fuckin' life and I can't get it back no more
So when I see those tears (when I see those tears)
Comin' out your eyes, I hope it's me they're for
You didn't love when you had me
But now you need me so badly
You can't be serious
That's hilarious
Thinkin' I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you're delirious (you're delirious)
That's hilarious (that's hilarious)
You didn't love when you had me
But now you need me so badly
You can't be serious (you can't be serious)
That's hilarious (that's hilarious)
Thinkin' I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you're delirious (you're delirious)
That's hilarious (that's hilarious)
Credit
Artikel Pilihan