Lirik Lagu Hold On – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hold on
You are still strong
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
Oh, what have I done yet again?
Have I not learned anything?
I don't want to live in chaos
It's like a ride that I want to get off
It's hard to hold onto who I am
When I'm stumbling in the dark for a hand
I am so tired of battling with myself
With no chance to win
Hold on
Let time be patient
You are still strong
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
I swear to God, I am such a mess
The harder that I try, I regress
I'm my own worst enemy
Right now I truly hate being me
Every day feels like the road I'm on
Might just open up and swallow me whole
How do I feel so mighty small
When I'm struggling to feel at all?
Just hold on
Let time be patient (you)
You are still strong
Let pain be gracious
(Love will soon come)
Just hold (you, just hold on, you, just hold on)
Hold on (you, just hold on, just hold on)
Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get
(Just hold on, just hold on)
And the emptiness actually lets us forget
(Just hold on, just hold on)
Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret
(Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)
So just hold on, ooh-ooh
Let time be patient
(You are still strong)
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come, baby
If you just hold on
Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on (hold on)
Just let time be patient (you)
'Cause you're still strong
You're still strong (are still strong)
Just be gracious
Love will soon come
If you just hold on, mm
(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on)
Just be patient, just be patient (you, just hold on)
You, just hold on, you, just hold on (you are still strong)
You, just hold on
Just hold on, just hold on
