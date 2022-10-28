Lirik Lagu No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande

Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in like all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (Oh, yeah)

I'm pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Yeah)

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up

Yeah, we turnin' it up

Ain't got no tears in my body

I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it

Don't matter how, what, where, who tries it

We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'

Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down

Can't stop now, can't stop so shut your mouth

Shut your mouth, and if you don't know

Then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah

Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in like all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry (To cry)

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Yeah)

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up (We turnin' it up)

Yeah, we turnin' it up

They point out the colours in you, I see 'em too

And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em

We're way too fly to partake in all this hate

We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'