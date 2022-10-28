Lirik Lagu Light Switch - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Light Switch

Yeah

Why you callin' at 11:30

When you only wanna do me dirty?

But I hit right back 'cause you got that, that, yeah

Why you always wanna act like lovers

But you never wanna be each other's?

I say, "Don't look back" but I go right back and

All of a sudden, I'm hypnotized

You're the one that I can't deny

Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this (no)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (yeah)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Do you love it when you keep me guessin'? (Me guessin')

When you leave, and then you leave me stressin' (me stressin')

But I can't stay mad when you walk like that, no (uh)

Why you always wanna act like lovers

But you never wanna be each other's?

I say don't look back, but I go right back and

All of a sudden, I'm hypnotized (hypnotized)

You're the one that I can't deny (can't deny)

Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away (yeah)

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this (no)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch (switch)

When you're movin' your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (grip)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon

C'mon and show me how you do (do)

You want, you want, you want, you want

You wanna keep me wantin' you (me wantin' you, girl)

C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon

C'mon and show me how you do (you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want

You wanna keep me wantin' you

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this

You know how to just make me want you