Lirik Lagu Light Switch - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Light Switch
Yeah
Why you callin' at 11:30
When you only wanna do me dirty?
But I hit right back 'cause you got that, that, yeah
Why you always wanna act like lovers
But you never wanna be each other's?
I say, "Don't look back" but I go right back and
All of a sudden, I'm hypnotized
You're the one that I can't deny
Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away
You turn me on like a light switch
When you're movin' your body around and around
Now, I don't wanna fight this (no)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch
When you're movin' your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (yeah)
You know how to just make me want you, baby
Do you love it when you keep me guessin'? (Me guessin')
When you leave, and then you leave me stressin' (me stressin')
But I can't stay mad when you walk like that, no (uh)
Why you always wanna act like lovers
But you never wanna be each other's?
I say don't look back, but I go right back and
All of a sudden, I'm hypnotized (hypnotized)
You're the one that I can't deny (can't deny)
Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away (yeah)
You turn me on like a light switch
When you're movin' your body around and around
Now, I don't wanna fight this (no)
You know how to just make me want
You turn me on like a light switch (switch)
When you're movin' your body around and around
You got me in a tight grip (grip)
You know how to just make me want you, baby
C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon
C'mon and show me how you do (do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin' you (me wantin' you, girl)
C'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon
C'mon and show me how you do (you do)
You want, you want, you want, you want
You wanna keep me wantin' you
You turn me on like a light switch
When you're movin' your body around and around
Now, I don't wanna fight this
You know how to just make me want you
Artikel Pilihan