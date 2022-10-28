Lirik Lagu Markisa - Cinta Laura dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Markisa

I noticed you

You saw the sign

Come over here

Let me make you mine

Let me make you mine

You like my smile

I like your style

You like the glamor

I like your manner

Boy, let's stop the banter

You're so tempting

So appealing

Your sweetness is so inviting

You're so tempting

So appealing

Can you feel the passion rising?

Markisa

Marki-markisa

Markisa

Marki-markisa

Irresistible, fascinating, mesmerizing

Feel the synergy

Like the energy

You might be cute

Might be sweet

But that ain't enough

To sweep me (sweep me), sweep me off my feet

You're so tempting

So appealing

Your sweetness is so inviting

You're so tempting

So appealing

Can you feel the passion rising?

Markisa

Marki-markisa

Markisa

Markis-markisa