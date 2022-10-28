Lirik Lagu Markisa - Cinta Laura dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Markisa
I noticed you
You saw the sign
Come over here
Let me make you mine
Let me make you mine
You like my smile
I like your style
You like the glamor
I like your manner
Boy, let's stop the banter
You're so tempting
So appealing
Your sweetness is so inviting
You're so tempting
So appealing
Can you feel the passion rising?
Markisa
Marki-markisa
Markisa
Marki-markisa
Irresistible, fascinating, mesmerizing
Feel the synergy
Like the energy
You might be cute
Might be sweet
But that ain't enough
To sweep me (sweep me), sweep me off my feet
You're so tempting
So appealing
Your sweetness is so inviting
You're so tempting
So appealing
Can you feel the passion rising?
