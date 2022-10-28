Lirik Lagu Rather Be - Clean Bandit feat Jess Glynne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rather Be
If you gave me a chance I would take it
It's a shot in the dark but I'll make it
Know with all of your heart, you can't shame me
When I am with you, there's no place I rather be
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
N-n-n-no, no, no, no place
