Lirik Lagu Rather Be - Clean Bandit feat Jess Glynne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rather Be

If you gave me a chance I would take it

It's a shot in the dark but I'll make it

Know with all of your heart, you can't shame me

When I am with you, there's no place I rather be

If you gave me a chance I would take it

It's a shot in the dark but I'll make it

Know with all of your heart, you can't shame me

When I am with you, there's no place I rather be

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

If you gave me a chance I would take it

It's a shot in the dark but I'll make it

Know with all of your heart, you can't shame me

When I am with you, there's no place I rather be

If you gave me a chance I would take it

It's a shot in the dark but I'll make it

Know with all of your heart, you can't shame me

When I am with you, there's no place I rather be

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

Yeah-e-yeah-e-yeah-e-yeah-e-yeah, yeah, yeah…

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

N-n-n-no, no, no, no place

Credit