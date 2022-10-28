Lirik Lagu This is What You Came For - Calvin Harris feat Rihanna dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Calvin Harris - This is What You Came For

Baby, this is what you came for

Lightning strikes every time she moves

And everybody's watchin' her

But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh

Ooh

Baby, this is what you came for

Lightning strikes every time she moves

And everybody's watchin' her

But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh

Ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

Ooh

We go fast with the game we play

Who knows why it's gotta be this way

We say nothin' more than we need

I say, "Your place", when we leave

Baby, this is what you came for

Lightning strikes every time she moves

And everybody's watchin' her

But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh

Ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

Ooh

Baby, this is what you came for

Lightning strikes every time she moves

Yeah

Baby, this is what you came for

Lightning strikes every time she moves

And everybody's watchin' her

But she's lookin' at you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh

Ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

You, ooh, ooh, you, ooh, ooh

Ooh