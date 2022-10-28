Lirik Lagu Half God Half Devil – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Half God Half Devil – In This Moment
You look at me like I'm a revelation
You wanna know if I can bring salvation
You saw a sinner, saw a saint inside of me
You wanna know if I'm a friend or an enemy
I waged war in a fiery blaze
I found peace in a purple haze
My angels and my demons
They don't know their place
Ready or not
They're gonna come out and play
I can be your heavenly or I can be your hell
I can say a prayer for you or I can cast a spell
I push you to the darkness just to pull you to the light
Cause I can take away your breath or I can bring you back to life
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
I won't pretend that I resist temptation
I think it's funny when you preach damnation
I've been to hell and back and now it's just a part of me
Without the darkness there'd be no light in me
I waged war in a fiery blaze
I found peace in a purple haze
My angels and my demons
They don't know their place
Ready or not
They're gonna come out and play
I can be your heavenly or I can be your hell
I can say a prayer for you or I can cast a spell
I push you to the darkness just to pull you to the light
'Cause I can take away your breath or I can bring you back to life
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God Half Devil
Half God
I can be your heavenly or I can be your hell
I can say a prayer for you or I can cast a spell
I push you to the darkness just to pull you to the light
'Cause I can take away your breath or I can bring you back to life
Artikel Pilihan