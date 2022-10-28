Lirik Lagu Half God Half Devil – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Half God Half Devil – In This Moment

You look at me like I'm a revelation

You wanna know if I can bring salvation

You saw a sinner, saw a saint inside of me

You wanna know if I'm a friend or an enemy

I waged war in a fiery blaze

I found peace in a purple haze

My angels and my demons

They don't know their place

Ready or not

They're gonna come out and play

I can be your heavenly or I can be your hell

I can say a prayer for you or I can cast a spell

I push you to the darkness just to pull you to the light

Cause I can take away your breath or I can bring you back to life

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

I won't pretend that I resist temptation

I think it's funny when you preach damnation

I've been to hell and back and now it's just a part of me

Without the darkness there'd be no light in me

I waged war in a fiery blaze

I found peace in a purple haze

My angels and my demons

They don't know their place

Ready or not

They're gonna come out and play

I can be your heavenly or I can be your hell

I can say a prayer for you or I can cast a spell

I push you to the darkness just to pull you to the light

'Cause I can take away your breath or I can bring you back to life

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God Half Devil

Half God

I can be your heavenly or I can be your hell

I can say a prayer for you or I can cast a spell

I push you to the darkness just to pull you to the light

'Cause I can take away your breath or I can bring you back to life