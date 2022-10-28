Lirik Lagu Birthday – Ten NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Birthday – Ten NCT

Oh no, yeah

Oh no, yeah

Baby, dance, dance, dance

Wrap me up in your devotion

It's a bad romance

Got my body rocking in slow motion

But I can't keep walkin' on a tight rope

Hanging on the tension

Let me down, down, down with you

Let me give you my attention (Woah, woah, woah)

Got no self-control

'Cause I want it all

So I'ma make you feel

Like tonight's your birthday

Every second, every minute

Make me wanna celebrate it (Woah, woah, woah)

Everything about you perfect

Just the way your mama made it

You're the boss, you're my first, first place

Sugar sweet in the many, many ways

Baby, we don't need no reason

Baby, we don't need to wait (Let's make tonight your birthday)

Like tonight's your birthday

Let's make tonight your birthday

Woah-oh, ooh-woah-oh, woah-oh, yeah

Let's make tonight your birthday

Credit

Artis: Ten NCT