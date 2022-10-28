Lirik Lagu Birthday – Ten NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
Ten NCT
Ten NCT /YouTube/SM Town

Lirik Lagu Birthday – Ten NCT

Oh no, yeah
Oh no, yeah

Baby, dance, dance, dance
Wrap me up in your devotion
It's a bad romance
Got my body rocking in slow motion

But I can't keep walkin' on a tight rope
Hanging on the tension
Let me down, down, down with you
Let me give you my attention (Woah, woah, woah)

Got no self-control
'Cause I want it all
So I'ma make you feel
Like tonight's your birthday

Every second, every minute
Make me wanna celebrate it (Woah, woah, woah)
Everything about you perfect
Just the way your mama made it

You're the boss, you're my first, first place
Sugar sweet in the many, many ways
Baby, we don't need no reason
Baby, we don't need to wait (Let's make tonight your birthday)

Like tonight's your birthday
Let's make tonight your birthday
Woah-oh, ooh-woah-oh, woah-oh, yeah
Let's make tonight your birthday

Credit

Artis: Ten NCT

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

