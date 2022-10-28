Lirik Lagu Birthday – Ten NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Birthday – Ten NCT
Oh no, yeah
Oh no, yeah
Baby, dance, dance, dance
Wrap me up in your devotion
It's a bad romance
Got my body rocking in slow motion
But I can't keep walkin' on a tight rope
Hanging on the tension
Let me down, down, down with you
Let me give you my attention (Woah, woah, woah)
Got no self-control
'Cause I want it all
So I'ma make you feel
Like tonight's your birthday
Every second, every minute
Make me wanna celebrate it (Woah, woah, woah)
Everything about you perfect
Just the way your mama made it
You're the boss, you're my first, first place
Sugar sweet in the many, many ways
Baby, we don't need no reason
Baby, we don't need to wait (Let's make tonight your birthday)
Like tonight's your birthday
Let's make tonight your birthday
Woah-oh, ooh-woah-oh, woah-oh, yeah
Let's make tonight your birthday
Credit
Artis: Ten NCT
