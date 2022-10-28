Lirik Lagu Oh Lord – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh Lord – In This Moment
Oh Lord won't you save me
Save me from myself
Oh Lord won't you forgive me
For I have lost control
Oh Lord won't you tell me
Am I the righteous or the damned?
Oh Lord won't you please hear me
Do I obey or do I command?
Oh oh (Exorcise the demon)
Oh oh (Exorcise the demon)
Oh oh (Exorcise the demon)
Oh oh (Save my soul)
Oh Lord can't you save me from my twisted little mind
Oh Lord won't you please show me how to turn the water to wine
Oh Lord won't show me
Am I the sinner or the saint
Oh Lord won't you please tell me was all my suffering in vain
Oh oh (catch the devil, why)
Oh oh (catch the devil, why)
Oh oh (catch the devil, why)
Oh oh (catch the devil, why)
Oh God have mercy on me
Oh God have mercy on me
Hold me down under holy water
I fear I been laying with the devil
I been laying with the devil
I been laying with the devil
I been laying with the devil
Oh Lord please forgive me for what I'm about to do
Oh Lord won't you believe me I burn in hell for you
