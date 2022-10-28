Lirik Lagu Oh Lord – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh Lord – In This Moment

Oh Lord won't you save me

Save me from myself

Oh Lord won't you forgive me

For I have lost control

Oh Lord won't you tell me

Am I the righteous or the damned?

Oh Lord won't you please hear me

Do I obey or do I command?

Oh oh (Exorcise the demon)

Oh oh (Exorcise the demon)

Oh oh (Exorcise the demon)

Oh oh (Save my soul)

Oh Lord can't you save me from my twisted little mind

Oh Lord won't you please show me how to turn the water to wine

Oh Lord won't show me

Am I the sinner or the saint

Oh Lord won't you please tell me was all my suffering in vain

Oh oh (catch the devil, why)

Oh oh (catch the devil, why)

Oh oh (catch the devil, why)

Oh oh (catch the devil, why)

Oh God have mercy on me

Oh God have mercy on me

Hold me down under holy water

I fear I been laying with the devil

I been laying with the devil

I been laying with the devil

I been laying with the devil

Oh Lord please forgive me for what I'm about to do

Oh Lord won't you believe me I burn in hell for you