Lirik Blood Lagu – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blood – In This Moment

I hate you for the sacrifices you made for me

I hate you for every time you ever bled for me

I hate you for the way you smile when you look at me

I hate you for never taking control of me

I hate you for always saving me from myself

I hate you for always choosing me and not someone else

I hate you for always pulling me back from the edge

I hate you for every kind word you ever said

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

Shut your dirty, dirty mouth, I'm not that insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

I'm a dirty, dirty girl, I want it filthy

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

Shut your dirty, dirty mouth, I'm not that insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

I'm a dirty, dirty girl, I want it filthy

I love you for everything you ever took from me

I love the way you dominate when you violate me

I love you for every time you gave up on me

I love you for the way you look when you lie to me

I love you for never believing in what I say

I love you for never once giving me my way

I love you for never delivering me from pain

I love you for always driving me insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

Shut your dirty, dirty mouth, I'm not that insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

I'm a dirty, dirty girl, I want it filthy

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

Shut your dirty, dirty mouth, I'm not that insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

I'm a dirty, dirty girl, I want it filthy

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

Shut your dirty, dirty mouth, I'm not that insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

I'm a dirty, dirty girl, I want it filthy

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

Shut your dirty, dirty mouth, I'm not that insane

Blood, blood, blood, pump mud through my veins

I'm a dirty, dirty girl, I want it filthy

Credits

Artis: In This Moment

Album: Blood

Rilis: 2012

Genre: Metal

Penulis lagu: Christopher Howorth, Kane Churko, Kevin Churko, Maria Brink

Fakta di Balik Lagu Blood – In This Moment

Syair pertama Blood menggambarkan perasaan Maria Brink, vokalis In This Moment, terhadap kekasihnya yang terlalu sempurna.