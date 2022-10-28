Lirik Lagu Good but Fool - Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Good but Fool – Irzhal Efadh

Be good

But fool

You're good but fool

Be good

But fool

You're good but fool

You're the sixth

That making me sick

While i try to fix up

You've said that you want to break

Free

I know that you're someone wanna be

Be good

But fool

You're good but fool

Be good

But fool (Yes you are beautiful, you are beautiful girl)

You're good but fool (But you should know that you're foolish-ish-ish-ish)

Did i ever made a mistake?

Did i never take

Take your affection?

You feel the attentions all night

I show you what i wrote last night

I'll make sure that i'm alright

Look at me, yes i'm bright

Be good

But fool

You're good but fool

Be good

But fool (Yes you are beautiful, you are beautiful girl)

You're good but fool (But you should know that you're foolish-ish-ish-ish)

Be good

But fool

You're good but fool

Be good

But fool (Yes you are beautiful, you are beautiful girl)

You're good but fool (But you should know that you're foolish-ish-ish-ish)

Thank you

Thank you

Saying bye bye, babe

Thank you, goodbye

Thank you

Thank you

Saying bye bye, babe

Thank you, goodbye