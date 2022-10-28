Lirik Lagu Good but Fool - Irzhal Efadh dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Good but Fool – Irzhal Efadh
Be good
But fool
You're good but fool
Be good
But fool
You're good but fool
You're the sixth
That making me sick
While i try to fix up
You've said that you want to break
Free
I know that you're someone wanna be
Be good
But fool
You're good but fool
Be good
But fool (Yes you are beautiful, you are beautiful girl)
You're good but fool (But you should know that you're foolish-ish-ish-ish)
Did i ever made a mistake?
Did i never take
Take your affection?
You feel the attentions all night
I show you what i wrote last night
I'll make sure that i'm alright
Look at me, yes i'm bright
Be good
But fool
You're good but fool
Be good
But fool (Yes you are beautiful, you are beautiful girl)
You're good but fool (But you should know that you're foolish-ish-ish-ish)
Be good
But fool
You're good but fool
Be good
But fool (Yes you are beautiful, you are beautiful girl)
You're good but fool (But you should know that you're foolish-ish-ish-ish)
Thank you
Thank you
Saying bye bye, babe
Thank you, goodbye
Thank you
Thank you
Saying bye bye, babe
Thank you, goodbye
Artikel Pilihan