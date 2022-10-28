Lirik Lagu Slow Me Down - Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Slow Me Down - Issues

Somehow I always knew

I'd bite the curb out, spills the proof

The letter in your pocket, now I can't escape the truth

Surprises so violent, stop with the silence

Who is she to you?

Tell me why, tell me why my whole world's starting to shake

'Cause ain't nobody ever tell you what it feels like

When you're 'bout to break

I get nervous, tell me what's her name

I see a lot of missed calls and now I'm going off

Don't tell me it's okay

A storm is swallowing this interstate

When it rains, it pours and the pain is coming in waves

Stay surfaced, love can't hold you down

So I will drive

Slow me down, I'm burning out of control

So far from heaven now (Pull me back)

Slow me down, it's like you've stolen my soul

So far from heaven now

I can't stand that streetlight, I'm rolling out of bed

Again, I belong to the night, I'm a mess

Pull me over, I can't forget her name

Or my urge to put this barrel to your face

This storm is swallowing my sanity

And all our memories are tainted with her cheap perfume

18 years thrown away in a day

Somebody stop me now before I get to you

Slow me down, I'm burning out of control

So far from heaven now (Pull me back)

Slow me down, it's like you've stolen my soul

So far from heaven now

My son, I gotta thank you for calling

Not sure who I would be if you stopped looking out for me

(You stopped looking out for me)

Somehow I always knew

Let me know when I need to

Slow you down, you're burning out of control

So far from heaven now