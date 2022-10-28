Lirik Lagu Slow Me Down - Issues dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Slow Me Down - Issues
Somehow I always knew
I'd bite the curb out, spills the proof
The letter in your pocket, now I can't escape the truth
Surprises so violent, stop with the silence
Who is she to you?
Tell me why, tell me why my whole world's starting to shake
'Cause ain't nobody ever tell you what it feels like
When you're 'bout to break
I get nervous, tell me what's her name
I see a lot of missed calls and now I'm going off
Don't tell me it's okay
A storm is swallowing this interstate
When it rains, it pours and the pain is coming in waves
Stay surfaced, love can't hold you down
So I will drive
Slow me down, I'm burning out of control
So far from heaven now (Pull me back)
Slow me down, it's like you've stolen my soul
So far from heaven now
I can't stand that streetlight, I'm rolling out of bed
Again, I belong to the night, I'm a mess
Pull me over, I can't forget her name
Or my urge to put this barrel to your face
This storm is swallowing my sanity
And all our memories are tainted with her cheap perfume
18 years thrown away in a day
Somebody stop me now before I get to you
Slow me down, I'm burning out of control
So far from heaven now (Pull me back)
Slow me down, it's like you've stolen my soul
So far from heaven now
My son, I gotta thank you for calling
Not sure who I would be if you stopped looking out for me
(You stopped looking out for me)
Somehow I always knew
Let me know when I need to
Slow you down, you're burning out of control
So far from heaven now
