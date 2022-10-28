Lirik Lagu The One That Got Away - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The One That Got Away
Summer after high school when we first met
We make out in your Mustang to Radiohead
And on my 18th birthday we got matching tattoos
Used to steal your parents' liquor and climb to the roof
Talk about our future like we had a clue
Never planned that one day, I'd be losing you
In another life
I would be your girl
We keep all our promises
Be us against the world
In another life
I would make you stay
So I don't have to say
You were the one that got away
The one that got away
I was June and you were my Johnny Cash
Never one without the other we made a pact
Sometimes when I miss you
I put those records on
Someone said you had your tattoo removed
Saw you downtown singing the blues
Its time to face the music
I'm no longer your muse
In another life
I would be your girl
We keep all our promises
Be us against the world
In another life
I would make you stay
So I don't have to say
You were the one that got away
The one that got away
The o-o-o-o-o-one
The o-o-o-o-o-one
The o-o-o-o-o-one
The one that got away
I'm falling for you like dominoes
From the top of the hundredth floor
Look out below Geronimo
Tryin' to get behind the closed doors to your soul
Why'd you have to end the show
We had such a beautiful plot
There was still more story to go
Now look, I'm not insinuating that
You're some type of fair weather player
But even if the whole world falls over
I wouldn't be aware of a glacier
I just wanna see you wake up
Doing your hair in the mirror with your makeup
Then, maybe in the next lifetime we could make up
In another life
I would be your girl
We keep all our promises
Be us against the world
