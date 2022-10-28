Lirik Lagu Teenage Dream - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Teenage Dream

You think I'm pretty without any makeup on

You think I'm funny when I tell the punch line wrong

I know you get me, so I let my walls come down, down

Before you met me

I was alright, but things were kinda heavy

You brought me to life, now every February

You'll be my Valentine, Valentine

Let's go all the way tonight

No regrets, just love

We can dance, until we die

You and I, will be young forever

You make me

Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream

The way you turn me on, I can't sleep

Let's run away and don't ever look back, don't ever look back

My heart stops

When you look at me, just one touch

Now, baby, I believe this is real

So take a chance and don't ever look back, don't ever look back

We drove to Cali and got drunk on the beach

Got a motel and built a fort out of sheets

I finally found you, my missing puzzle piece

I'm complete

Let's go all the way tonight

No regrets, just love

We can dance until we die

You and I, will be young forever

You make me

Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream

The way you turn me on, I can't sleep

Let's run away and don't ever look back, don't ever look back

My heart stops

When you look at me, just one touch

Now baby I believe this is real

So take a chance and don't ever look back, don't ever look back

I'ma get your heart racing in my skin-tight jeans

Be your teenage dream tonight

Let you put your hands on me in my skin-tight jeans

Be your teenage dream tonight

(Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight)

You make me

Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream

The way you turn me on, I can't sleep

Let's run away and don't ever look back, don't ever look back (no)

My heart stops

When you look at me, just one touch

Now, baby, I believe this is real (oh)

So take a chance and don't ever look back, don't ever look back