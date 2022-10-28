Lirik Lagu All Night Parking – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu All Night Parking – Adele
I know you've got things to do (I do too)
I just want to spend all my time with you (feels so good)
I'm so hard to impress
Don't leave me on this stretch alone
When I'm out at a party
I'm just excited to get home
And dream about you
All night long
I don't know how you got through to me (I'm so cold)
It's all happening so easily (like, "Oh my God")
It's so hard to digest
Usually, I'm best alone
But every time that you text
I want to get on the next flight home
And dream next to you
All night long
Maybe it's the way you remind me of (where I come from)
Or how you make me feel beautiful (and then some)
The sight of you is dramatic
One glimpse and I panic inside
I get lost in our hours
'Cause you possess powers I can't fight
That's why I dream about you
All night long
All night long
All night
Credit
Produser : Joey Pecoraro, Greg Kurstin
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Garner
Album : 30
Fakta di baliknya
Artikel Pilihan