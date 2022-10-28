Lirik Lagu All Night Parking – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu All Night Parking – Adele

I know you've got things to do (I do too)

I just want to spend all my time with you (feels so good)

I'm so hard to impress

Don't leave me on this stretch alone

When I'm out at a party

I'm just excited to get home

And dream about you

All night long

I don't know how you got through to me (I'm so cold)

It's all happening so easily (like, "Oh my God")

It's so hard to digest

Usually, I'm best alone

But every time that you text

I want to get on the next flight home

And dream next to you

All night long

Maybe it's the way you remind me of (where I come from)

Or how you make me feel beautiful (and then some)

The sight of you is dramatic

One glimpse and I panic inside

I get lost in our hours

'Cause you possess powers I can't fight

That's why I dream about you

All night long

All night long

All night

Credit

Produser : Joey Pecoraro, Greg Kurstin

Penulis : Adele Adkins, Garner

Album : 30

