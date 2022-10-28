Lirik Lagu Sunkissed - Khai Dreams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunkissed

So slowly, a sunlit dream pulls me out of sleep

Feel the morning through the blinds

I get to thinkin' 'bout your sunkissed face

And a quiet place, I could give you all my time

You know I wanna be your rock, my love

You know I wanna be your light

In darkness, how you find me just in time

To tell me what I needed to hear

So if you don't know what you need

You can leave it all to me

I don't want you worried 'bout a thing

I know you'd do the same for me

'Cause you're so lovely

You're so lovely

I can't help but fall for you, love

When you love me

It's so lovely loving you

Oh-oh, oh-oh

So lovely loving you

Oh-oh, oh-oh

So softly, a tender breeze brush against my knees

On a summer afternoon

I get to thinkin' 'bout the hazy days

Under August shade that I used to spend with you

I didn't realize it was all I wanted, what I had

My riddled heart, I had to cradle back together just to see

It's all like magic to me

You do magic, baby

When you love me

You're so lovely

I can't help but fall for you, love

When you love me