Lirik Lagu Sunkissed - Khai Dreams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunkissed
So slowly, a sunlit dream pulls me out of sleep
Feel the morning through the blinds
I get to thinkin' 'bout your sunkissed face
And a quiet place, I could give you all my time
You know I wanna be your rock, my love
You know I wanna be your light
In darkness, how you find me just in time
To tell me what I needed to hear
So if you don't know what you need
You can leave it all to me
I don't want you worried 'bout a thing
I know you'd do the same for me
'Cause you're so lovely
You're so lovely
I can't help but fall for you, love
When you love me
It's so lovely loving you
Oh-oh, oh-oh
So lovely loving you
Oh-oh, oh-oh
So softly, a tender breeze brush against my knees
On a summer afternoon
I get to thinkin' 'bout the hazy days
Under August shade that I used to spend with you
I didn't realize it was all I wanted, what I had
My riddled heart, I had to cradle back together just to see
It's all like magic to me
You do magic, baby
When you love me
You're so lovely
I can't help but fall for you, love
When you love me
