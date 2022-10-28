Lirik Lagu Fantasy - Khai Dreams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fantasy

And did I ever get to tell you what you meant to me?

And did you know that you were always like a fantasy?

And are you off to see the places that were in your dreams?

Yeah, will you ever find yourself inside a fantasy?

And did you ever find the love in you you found in me?

And will I ever get the chance to be your fantasy?

And will I see you down the road wherever that may be?

Well, if I do I'll tell you that you were my fantasy

I suppose it's nice to know

That there's so much left to go

But as seasons start to change

My feelings may start to fade

But I'll never forget

Oh, the ease you put me in

Oh, the sun will start to set

As the leaves rise in the wind

And amidst a sea of red

I'll think of the words you said

Oh, and it's hardest in the snow

Wondering which way to go

Though the spring will come with time

I have lost this love of mine

If it all just ends today

I think I will be okay

But I'll always wonder if

This is how it should've been

I'll never know

I'll never know anything

But wherever you are now

I'll carry on