Lirik Lagu Fantasy - Khai Dreams dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fantasy
And did I ever get to tell you what you meant to me?
And did you know that you were always like a fantasy?
And are you off to see the places that were in your dreams?
Yeah, will you ever find yourself inside a fantasy?
And did you ever find the love in you you found in me?
And will I ever get the chance to be your fantasy?
And will I see you down the road wherever that may be?
Well, if I do I'll tell you that you were my fantasy
I suppose it's nice to know
That there's so much left to go
But as seasons start to change
My feelings may start to fade
But I'll never forget
Oh, the ease you put me in
Oh, the sun will start to set
As the leaves rise in the wind
And amidst a sea of red
I'll think of the words you said
Oh, and it's hardest in the snow
Wondering which way to go
Though the spring will come with time
I have lost this love of mine
If it all just ends today
I think I will be okay
But I'll always wonder if
This is how it should've been
I'll never know
I'll never know anything
But wherever you are now
I'll carry on
