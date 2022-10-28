Lirik Lagu Lola – Iggy Azalea ft. Alice Chater dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lola – Iggy Azalea ft. Alice Chater
Loaded gun, that's how she feels
Hard as stone, she aims to kill
She hides her fears and burns it all
You can't get even, you'll be lost
I'm saying, hey, Lola
She can get a little jealous, oh, loca
She can be a drama, but her soul is pure
Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey
I love drama and rumors
I like talking my sh-t
Can't stop cuttin' people off
Get my scissors, lil' b-tch
I just keep laughin' at your pain, no Novocaine
Need a padded room and chains, I'm out my brain
Might need a straitjacket
'Cause all my thoughts are doin' backflips
Look, I'm pretty, I'm petty, I pop like confetti
'Cause sh-t can get deadly, so don't make me jelly
I been on my worse, I let bridges burn
You hoes never learn, you scared, go to church
Don't open your mouth, I'm a jawbreaker
Been in car chases, I'm a lawbreaker
I'm insane, might regret it later
But don't you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you're not judgin', I'm your psycho
You love how I talk crazy, then call you "Baby"
No, you can't tame me, I'm your type though
I'm saying, hey, Lola
She can get a little jealous, oh, loca
She can be a drama, but her soul is pure
Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey, Lola
She can get a little jealous, oh, loca
She can be a drama, but her soul is pure
Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey
I'm a angel and a demon
Happy when I act the meanest
I think like all my nights are sleepless
This feels like paradise and dreamin'
He said, "Lola, girl, you're evil''
Well, maybe you the reason
If I'm alive, it's killing season
Might choke you 'til you're barely breathin'
Look, I'm loca, la vida loca, no controlla
I'm colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota
Ain't sober, don't get me started
Got a motor, my motive is bipolar, thought I told ya
Cutthroat, yeah, I'm hard to handle
Got a short fuse, don't light my candle
Might tell a lie just to start a scandal
I'm a loose cannon with a lot of ammo (Yeah)
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you're not judgin', I'm your psycho
You love how I talk crazy, then call you "Baby"
No, you can't tame me, I'm your type though
I'm saying, hey, Lola
She can get a little jealous, oh, loca
She can be a drama, but her soul is pure
Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey, Lola
She can get a little jealous, oh, loca
She can be a drama, but her soul is pure
Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey
Lola, I don't blame you
I'm the same as you
Just don't let 'em change you
Or tighten up your screws
Yeah, I'ma do it my way or the highway
Lookin' at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
Na na na, slow down, slow down
La la la, my playground, playground
Yeah, I'ma do it my way or the highway
Lookin' at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday, yeah
