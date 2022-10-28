Lirik Lagu Lola – Iggy Azalea ft. Alice Chater dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lola – Iggy Azalea ft. Alice Chater

Loaded gun, that's how she feels

Hard as stone, she aims to kill

She hides her fears and burns it all

You can't get even, you'll be lost

I'm saying, hey, Lola

She can get a little jealous, oh, loca

She can be a drama, but her soul is pure

Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola, hey

I love drama and rumors

I like talking my sh-t

Can't stop cuttin' people off

Get my scissors, lil' b-tch

I just keep laughin' at your pain, no Novocaine

Need a padded room and chains, I'm out my brain

Might need a straitjacket

'Cause all my thoughts are doin' backflips

Look, I'm pretty, I'm petty, I pop like confetti

'Cause sh-t can get deadly, so don't make me jelly

I been on my worse, I let bridges burn

You hoes never learn, you scared, go to church

Don't open your mouth, I'm a jawbreaker

Been in car chases, I'm a lawbreaker

I'm insane, might regret it later

But don't you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)

You love how I hold grudges

Might throw some punches

But you're not judgin', I'm your psycho

You love how I talk crazy, then call you "Baby"

No, you can't tame me, I'm your type though

I'm saying, hey, Lola

She can get a little jealous, oh, loca

She can be a drama, but her soul is pure

Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola, hey, Lola

She can get a little jealous, oh, loca

She can be a drama, but her soul is pure

Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola, hey

I'm a angel and a demon

Happy when I act the meanest

I think like all my nights are sleepless

This feels like paradise and dreamin'

He said, "Lola, girl, you're evil''

Well, maybe you the reason

If I'm alive, it's killing season

Might choke you 'til you're barely breathin'

Look, I'm loca, la vida loca, no controlla

I'm colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota

Ain't sober, don't get me started

Got a motor, my motive is bipolar, thought I told ya

Cutthroat, yeah, I'm hard to handle

Got a short fuse, don't light my candle

Might tell a lie just to start a scandal

I'm a loose cannon with a lot of ammo (Yeah)

You love how I hold grudges

Might throw some punches

But you're not judgin', I'm your psycho

You love how I talk crazy, then call you "Baby"

No, you can't tame me, I'm your type though

I'm saying, hey, Lola

She can get a little jealous, oh, loca

She can be a drama, but her soul is pure

Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola, hey, Lola

She can get a little jealous, oh, loca

She can be a drama, but her soul is pure

Drowns in tears, but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola, hey

Lola, I don't blame you

I'm the same as you

Just don't let 'em change you

Or tighten up your screws

Yeah, I'ma do it my way or the highway

Lookin' at you sideways in a valet

Always thought the wrong way was the right way

Like to see my side piece on a Sunday

Na na na, slow down, slow down

La la la, my playground, playground

Yeah, I'ma do it my way or the highway

Lookin' at you sideways in a valet

Always thought the wrong way was the right way

Like to see my side piece on a Sunday, yeah