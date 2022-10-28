Lirik Lagu Mass Production – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mass Production – Iggy Pop
Before you go
Do me a favor
Give me a number
Of a girl almost like you
With legs almost like you
I'm buried deep in mass production
You're not nothing new
I like to drive along the freeways
See the smokestacks belching
Breasts turn brown
So warm and so brown
Though I try to die
You put me back on the line
Oh damn it to hell
Back on the line, hell
Back on the line
Again and again
I'm back on the line
Again and again
And I see my face here
And it's there in the mirror
And it's up in the air
And I'm down on the ground
By the way
I'm going for cigarettes
And since you've got to go
Won't you do me that favor
Won't you give me that number
Won't you get me that girl
Yeah, she's almost like you
Yes, she's almost like you
And I'm almost like him
Yes, I'm almost like him
Yes, I'm almost like him
Yeah, I'm almost like him
Credits
Artis: Iggy Pop
Album: The Idiot
Rilis: 1977
Genre: Industrial Rock
Penulis lagu: David Bowie, Iggy Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Mass Production – Iggy Pop
Mass Production merupakan lagu penutup album The Idiot, album debut solo Iggy Pop yang juga kolaborasi pertamanya dengan David Bowie.
Iggy menyatakan pabrik otomotif dan kehidupan industri di Detroit memiliki pengaruh kuat terhadap gaya bermusiknya Iggy.
Album The Idiot memiliki pengaruh besar terhadap perkembangan genre post-punk, industrial rock, dan rock gothic. Bagi Iggy, The Idiot merupakan album kebebasannya, dia tidak menganggap album ini hebat atau fantastis, tetapi dia mencintai albumnya karena memiliki makna dalam baginya.
