Lirik Lagu Mass Production – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mass Production – Iggy Pop

Before you go

Do me a favor

Give me a number

Of a girl almost like you

With legs almost like you

I'm buried deep in mass production

You're not nothing new

I like to drive along the freeways

See the smokestacks belching

Breasts turn brown

So warm and so brown

Though I try to die

You put me back on the line

Oh damn it to hell

Back on the line, hell

Back on the line

Again and again

I'm back on the line

Again and again

And I see my face here

And it's there in the mirror

And it's up in the air

And I'm down on the ground

By the way

I'm going for cigarettes

And since you've got to go

Won't you do me that favor

Won't you give me that number

Won't you get me that girl

Yeah, she's almost like you

Yes, she's almost like you

And I'm almost like him

Yes, I'm almost like him

Yes, I'm almost like him

Yeah, I'm almost like him

Credits

Artis: Iggy Pop

Album: The Idiot

Rilis: 1977

Genre: Industrial Rock

Penulis lagu: David Bowie, Iggy Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Mass Production – Iggy Pop

Mass Production merupakan lagu penutup album The Idiot, album debut solo Iggy Pop yang juga kolaborasi pertamanya dengan David Bowie.

Iggy menyatakan pabrik otomotif dan kehidupan industri di Detroit memiliki pengaruh kuat terhadap gaya bermusiknya Iggy.

Album The Idiot memiliki pengaruh besar terhadap perkembangan genre post-punk, industrial rock, dan rock gothic. Bagi Iggy, The Idiot merupakan album kebebasannya, dia tidak menganggap album ini hebat atau fantastis, tetapi dia mencintai albumnya karena memiliki makna dalam baginya.