Lirik Lagu Thingking, Thingking - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thingking,Thinking - Teddy Adhitya

Sitting in the bus alone

Riding around the city of London

Got me thinking, been a long time

Since the last time I feel

Sincerely loved

Starin’ at the lover

Right beside me, uncover

Got me thinking, how could I still feel the vibe

While I don’t even remember how does it feel

I think I wanna be loved again

I just wanna feel love again

I miss the feeling of a hug

Even I’m not hugging

I miss the feeling of a kiss

Even when you’re far away

Far away..

Far away..

Lookin’ outside the window

My mind is floating in the river Thames

Got me thinking, how come I never feel the same

Why is it so hard to find the one again

I think I wanna be loved again

I just wanna feel love again

I just wanna feel loved.... again

I just wanna feel alive.... again

I miss the feeling of a hug

Even I’m not hugging

I miss the feeling of a kiss

Even when you’re far away

Away...

I just wanna feel alive...again

Wanna be in love again