Lirik Lagu Thingking, Thingking - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thingking,Thinking - Teddy Adhitya
Sitting in the bus alone
Riding around the city of London
Got me thinking, been a long time
Since the last time I feel
Sincerely loved
Starin’ at the lover
Right beside me, uncover
Got me thinking, how could I still feel the vibe
While I don’t even remember how does it feel
I think I wanna be loved again
I just wanna feel love again
I miss the feeling of a hug
Even I’m not hugging
I miss the feeling of a kiss
Even when you’re far away
Far away..
Far away..
Lookin’ outside the window
My mind is floating in the river Thames
Got me thinking, how come I never feel the same
Why is it so hard to find the one again
I think I wanna be loved again
I just wanna feel love again
I just wanna feel loved.... again
I just wanna feel alive.... again
I miss the feeling of a hug
Even I’m not hugging
I miss the feeling of a kiss
Even when you’re far away
Away...
I just wanna feel alive...again
Wanna be in love again
