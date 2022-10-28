Lirik Lagu Tonight – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tonight – Iggy Pop

I saw my baby

She was turning blue

Oh, I knew that soon

Her young life was through

And so I got down on my knees

Down by her bed

And these are the words

To her I said

Everything will be all right, tonight

Everything will be all right, tonight

No one moves, no one talks

No one thinks, no one walks, tonight

Everyone will be all right, tonight

Everyone will be all right, tonight

No one moves, no one talks

No one thinks, no one walks, tonight

Tonight

I am going to love her to the end

I am going to love her to the end

I will love her until I die

I will see her in the sky, tonight

Tonight

Tonight

Tonight

Tonight

Credits

Artis: Iggy Pop

Album: Lust for Life

Rilis: 1977

Genre: Rock

Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Tonight – Iggy Pop

Tonight mengisahkan seorang pria yang menemukan kekasihnya meninggal karena overdosis heroin. Lagu ini merupakan trek kelima dalam album Lust For Life.

Lust for Life merupakan album studio solo kedua Iggy Pop yang dirilis melalui RCA Records. Album ini direkam di Hansa Studio di Berlin Barat selama Mei hingga Juni 1977. Selain itu, album ini merupakan kolaborasi kedua Iggy bersama David Bowie.

Posisi tertinggi album ini adalah ke-28 di tangga lagu UK Albums dan merupakan posisi tertinggi albumnya Iggy sebelum Post Pop Depression yang rilis pada 2016.