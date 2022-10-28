Lirik Lagu Tonight – Iggy Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tonight – Iggy Pop
I saw my baby
She was turning blue
Oh, I knew that soon
Her young life was through
And so I got down on my knees
Down by her bed
And these are the words
To her I said
Everything will be all right, tonight
Everything will be all right, tonight
No one moves, no one talks
No one thinks, no one walks, tonight
Everyone will be all right, tonight
Everyone will be all right, tonight
No one moves, no one talks
No one thinks, no one walks, tonight
Tonight
I am going to love her to the end
I am going to love her to the end
I will love her until I die
I will see her in the sky, tonight
Tonight
Tonight
Tonight
Tonight
Credits
Artis: Iggy Pop
Album: Lust for Life
Rilis: 1977
Genre: Rock
Penulis lagu: Iggy Pop, David Bowie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Tonight – Iggy Pop
Tonight mengisahkan seorang pria yang menemukan kekasihnya meninggal karena overdosis heroin. Lagu ini merupakan trek kelima dalam album Lust For Life.
Lust for Life merupakan album studio solo kedua Iggy Pop yang dirilis melalui RCA Records. Album ini direkam di Hansa Studio di Berlin Barat selama Mei hingga Juni 1977. Selain itu, album ini merupakan kolaborasi kedua Iggy bersama David Bowie.
Posisi tertinggi album ini adalah ke-28 di tangga lagu UK Albums dan merupakan posisi tertinggi albumnya Iggy sebelum Post Pop Depression yang rilis pada 2016.
