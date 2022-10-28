Lirik Lagu Won't Hurt You Tonight - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Won't Hurt You Tonight
Baby would you spend sometimes gonna take a minute
Take a ride with me, imma show you how its done
Don't be afraid
I won't hurt you tonight
If you wanna take it slow, girl you got it
Anything you want
I'm with you all the way
Just close your eyes
I won't hurt you tonight
We can dance under the moonlight
Let me hold your hand and tell your little story
You've been so good to me
You change everything in me
All imma do here to make you happy
Now if you wanna take it slow, girl you got it
Anything you want
I'm with you all the way
Just close your eyes
I won't hurt you tonight
We can dance under the moonlight
Let me hold your hand and tell your little story
You've been so good to me
You change everything in me
All imma do here to make you happy
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
Take it off right now
Im gonna make you dancing
We can dance under the moonlight
Let me hold your hand and tell your little story
You've been so good to me
You change everything in me
All imma do
We can dance under the moonlight
Let me hold your hand and tell your little story
You've been so good to me
You change everything in me
All imma do
We can dance under the moonlight
Let me hold your hand and tell your little story
You've been so good to me
You change everything in me
All imma do baby, here to make you happy
Credit:
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Album: Nothing Is Real
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: Pop
Title: Won't Hurt You Tonight
Fakta di Balik Lagu Won’t Hurt You Tonight – Teddy Adhitya
