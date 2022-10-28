Lirik Lagu Won't Hurt You Tonight - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Won't Hurt You Tonight

Baby would you spend sometimes gonna take a minute

Take a ride with me, imma show you how its done

Don't be afraid

I won't hurt you tonight

If you wanna take it slow, girl you got it

Anything you want

I'm with you all the way

Just close your eyes

I won't hurt you tonight

We can dance under the moonlight

Let me hold your hand and tell your little story

You've been so good to me

You change everything in me

All imma do here to make you happy

Now if you wanna take it slow, girl you got it

Anything you want

I'm with you all the way

Just close your eyes

I won't hurt you tonight

We can dance under the moonlight

Let me hold your hand and tell your little story

You've been so good to me

You change everything in me

All imma do here to make you happy

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

Take it off right now

Im gonna make you dancing

We can dance under the moonlight

Let me hold your hand and tell your little story

You've been so good to me

You change everything in me

All imma do

We can dance under the moonlight

Let me hold your hand and tell your little story

You've been so good to me

You change everything in me

All imma do

We can dance under the moonlight

Let me hold your hand and tell your little story

You've been so good to me

You change everything in me

All imma do baby, here to make you happy

Credit:

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Album: Nothing Is Real

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Pop

Title: Won't Hurt You Tonight

Fakta di Balik Lagu Won’t Hurt You Tonight – Teddy Adhitya