Lirik Lagu James Bond – Iggy Pop ft. Faith Vern dan Fakta di Baliknya

James Bond – Iggy Pop ft. Faith Vern
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
Well, it's not for a price and it's not to be nice
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She might stand in your way, but still she'll save the day
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She walks like him
Talks like him too
She can suss out the spy
Even if it's you
She trusts no one
Not even herself
She makes no sudden moves
Chalks it up to stealth
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
Well, it's not for a price and it's not to be nice
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
She might stand in your way, but still she'll save the day
She wants to be your James Bond
Nuts melt in her mouth
But not in her hand
No need to figure it out
She just likes M&Ms
Sweet to the taste
Bitter in the gut
'Cause she fills them up
With you know what
She will not be shamed (She will not be shamed)
She will not be blamed (She will not be blamed)
When she confuses a tune
She blames it on you
Screaming, "You're insane, you're insane"
Didn't make the rules, so don't blame me
Most fools gravitate to vanity
And her sanity is insanity
Driving off while making you feel guilty
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
She might stand in your way, but still she'll save the day
She wants to be your James Bond
(James Bond)
She wants to be your James Bond
She wants to be your James Bond
She'll become a double agent if you try her patience
So let her be your James Bond
(James Bond)
Let her be your James Bond
Just let her be your James Bond
Save the day, baby
