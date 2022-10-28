Lirik Lagu James Bond – Iggy Pop ft. Faith Vern dan Fakta di Baliknya

James Bond – Iggy Pop ft. Faith Vern

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

Well, it's not for a price and it's not to be nice

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She might stand in your way, but still she'll save the day

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She walks like him

Talks like him too

She can suss out the spy

Even if it's you

She trusts no one

Not even herself

She makes no sudden moves

Chalks it up to stealth

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

Well, it's not for a price and it's not to be nice

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

She might stand in your way, but still she'll save the day

She wants to be your James Bond

Nuts melt in her mouth

But not in her hand

No need to figure it out

She just likes M&Ms

Sweet to the taste

Bitter in the gut

'Cause she fills them up

With you know what

She will not be shamed (She will not be shamed)

She will not be blamed (She will not be blamed)

When she confuses a tune

She blames it on you

Screaming, "You're insane, you're insane"

Didn't make the rules, so don't blame me

Most fools gravitate to vanity

And her sanity is insanity

Driving off while making you feel guilty

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

She might stand in your way, but still she'll save the day

She wants to be your James Bond

(James Bond)

She wants to be your James Bond

She wants to be your James Bond

She'll become a double agent if you try her patience

So let her be your James Bond

(James Bond)

Let her be your James Bond

Just let her be your James Bond

Save the day, baby

Credits