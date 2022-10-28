Lirik Lagu The First Thing I See – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

The First Thing I See – Imaginary Future
I saw two stars on a cold autumn night
You said that they were the headlights of an alien car
Coming to tell us that we’ll be alright
Remember you told me that love isn’t blind
Its more like you’re watching the world through a new set of eyes
Finding the colors that usually hide
Oh, I don’t know where I’m going
Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be
But it doesn’t matter
‘Cause every morning
When I wake you’re the first thing I see
Sometimes it's hard to be still in your skin
The questions and outcomes can shake you and spin you and then
You’re back on the floor, you’re back in your head
But if I’m the ocean then you are the tide
Taking my heart in your hands as we move through this life
Greeting the moon hung in the sky
Oh, I don’t know where I’m going
Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be
But it doesn’t matter
‘Cause every morning
When I wake you’re the first thing I see
Oh, oh
Oh, I don’t know where I'm going
Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be
But it doesn’t matter
‘Cause every morning
When I wake you’re the first thing I see
