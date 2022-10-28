Lirik Lagu The First Thing I See – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
MV The Firts Thing I See - Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis.
MV The Firts Thing I See - Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis. /YouTube/Kina Grannis

The First Thing I See – Imaginary Future

I saw two stars on a cold autumn night
You said that they were the headlights of an alien car
Coming to tell us that we’ll be alright

Remember you told me that love isn’t blind
Its more like you’re watching the world through a new set of eyes
Finding the colors that usually hide

Oh, I don’t know where I’m going
Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be
But it doesn’t matter
‘Cause every morning
When I wake you’re the first thing I see

Sometimes it's hard to be still in your skin
The questions and outcomes can shake you and spin you and then
You’re back on the floor, you’re back in your head

But if I’m the ocean then you are the tide
Taking my heart in your hands as we move through this life
Greeting the moon hung in the sky

Oh, I don’t know where I’m going
Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be
But it doesn’t matter
‘Cause every morning
When I wake you’re the first thing I see

Oh, oh

Oh, I don’t know where I'm going
Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be
But it doesn’t matter
‘Cause every morning
When I wake you’re the first thing I see

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Cara Hemat Membeli iPhone 14 Secara Kredit dan Mudah Disetujui
2

Anak Buah Ferdy Sambo Ganti DVR CCTV di Pos Satpam, Saksi: Alasannya Biar Gambar Lebih Bagus
3

Yamaha Tantang 4.000 Orang Jajal 'Nmax' Listrik di Indonesia, Simak Syarat dan Ketentuannya
4

Jokowi Sebut Gedung di IKN Akan Mulai Terlihat pada 2023, Calon Ibu Kota Baru Dinilai Jadi Milik Swasta
5

Kebijakan Pemerintah Dinilai Berubah-ubah, Apotek di Bekasi Bingung Menjual Obat
6

﻿Kapolri Hapus Proses Tilang Manual, Semua Surat Tilang Ditarik dari Peredaran?
7

Apa Itu Batuk? Berikut Gejala dan Cara Mengobatinya
8

Kesaksian Satpam Duren Tiga saat Anak Buah Ferdy Sambo Ganti CCTV di Pos, Dihalangi untuk Lapor ke RT
9

Tiga Anak di Kabupaten Bekasi Diduga Menderita Gagal Ginjal, Dua Meninggal
10

Viral Video Tes SIM Polisi Kembali Kena Hujat, Netizen Tantang Kapolri Listyo Sigit untuk Coba

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Banten

Hairgrass Tanaman Karpet, Rumput Hijau Segar Bikin Aquarium Makin Indah Eksotis, Auto Nyaman Lihat Lama Lama

Hairgrass Tanaman Karpet, Rumput Hijau Segar Bikin Aquarium Makin Indah Eksotis, Auto Nyaman Lihat Lama Lama

28 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Memberikan Perhatian Khusus Kepada Keluarga Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Saatnya Memberikan Perhatian Khusus Kepada Keluarga Anda

28 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

28 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

28 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

3 Rekomendasi wisata Sumedang, Alun-alun, Kota Mati Jadigede hingga Kedai Kopi dengan view Waduk Jatigede

3 Rekomendasi wisata Sumedang, Alun-alun, Kota Mati Jadigede hingga Kedai Kopi dengan view Waduk Jatigede

28 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 107

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 107

28 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 108

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 108

28 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Tetap Berpikiran Terbuka dan Bersikap Tenang

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Tetap Berpikiran Terbuka dan Bersikap Tenang

28 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Literasi News

Download dan Nonton Urusei Yatsura (2022) Episode 3 Sub Indo Gratis di Bstation Bukan di Otakudesu dan Anoboy

Download dan Nonton Urusei Yatsura (2022) Episode 3 Sub Indo Gratis di Bstation Bukan di Otakudesu dan Anoboy

28 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kepri Post

Siapa Mephisto, Apakah Penjahat Utama Terbaru Marvel?

Siapa Mephisto, Apakah Penjahat Utama Terbaru Marvel?

27 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Taurus, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Taurus, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

27 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Berita Sleman

Cara Diet Sehat Dan Ampuh Menurunkan Berat Badan Dengan Cepat

Cara Diet Sehat Dan Ampuh Menurunkan Berat Badan Dengan Cepat

27 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 27 Oktober 2022: Dehidrasi Bisa Saja Kalian Alami, Perbanyaklah Minum

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 27 Oktober 2022: Dehidrasi Bisa Saja Kalian Alami, Perbanyaklah Minum

27 Oktober 2022, 23:54 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

DIMINATI! Ternyata ini Perbandingan Yamaha Fazzio Neo dan Lux

DIMINATI! Ternyata ini Perbandingan Yamaha Fazzio Neo dan Lux

27 Oktober 2022, 23:52 WIB

Mata Bangka

Berapa Biaya Hidup di Jakarta? Influencer Ini Sebut Rp6,5 Juta Cukup, Ini Rinciannya

Berapa Biaya Hidup di Jakarta? Influencer Ini Sebut Rp6,5 Juta Cukup, Ini Rinciannya

27 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 106!

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 106!

27 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 27 Oktober 2022: Bisa Saja Ini Menjadi Hari yang Begitu Sukses Untuk Kalian

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 27 Oktober 2022: Bisa Saja Ini Menjadi Hari yang Begitu Sukses Untuk Kalian

27 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aries, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aries, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

27 Oktober 2022, 23:49 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 105

Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Soal Geografi Kelas 11 Halaman 105

27 Oktober 2022, 23:48 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Fondasi Rumah Warga di Kertamandala Panjalu Ciamis Hilang, Bagian Belakang Rumah Mengangkang

Fondasi Rumah Warga di Kertamandala Panjalu Ciamis Hilang, Bagian Belakang Rumah Mengangkang

27 Oktober 2022, 23:47 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 27 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Begitu Kurang Menguntungkan Untuk Kalian

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 27 Oktober 2022: Hari yang Begitu Kurang Menguntungkan Untuk Kalian

27 Oktober 2022, 23:47 WIB

Mata Bangka

Harganya Mulai dari Rp4,2 Juta, Ini Spesifikasi Nokia X30 dan Nokia G60

Harganya Mulai dari Rp4,2 Juta, Ini Spesifikasi Nokia X30 dan Nokia G60

27 Oktober 2022, 23:45 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming HJK vs AS Roma Liga Eropa UEL 2022: Prediksi Pemain dan Siaran Langsung Champions TV 1

Link Live Streaming HJK vs AS Roma Liga Eropa UEL 2022: Prediksi Pemain dan Siaran Langsung Champions TV 1

27 Oktober 2022, 23:45 WIB

Mata Bangka

Inilah Peran Putri Candrawathi Istri dalam Pembunuhan Brigadir J Versi Kamaruddin Simanjuntak

Inilah Peran Putri Candrawathi Istri dalam Pembunuhan Brigadir J Versi Kamaruddin Simanjuntak

27 Oktober 2022, 23:44 WIB