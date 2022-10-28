Lirik Lagu The First Thing I See – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

The First Thing I See – Imaginary Future

I saw two stars on a cold autumn night

You said that they were the headlights of an alien car

Coming to tell us that we’ll be alright

Remember you told me that love isn’t blind

Its more like you’re watching the world through a new set of eyes

Finding the colors that usually hide

Oh, I don’t know where I’m going

Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be

But it doesn’t matter

‘Cause every morning

When I wake you’re the first thing I see

Sometimes it's hard to be still in your skin

The questions and outcomes can shake you and spin you and then

You’re back on the floor, you’re back in your head

But if I’m the ocean then you are the tide

Taking my heart in your hands as we move through this life

Greeting the moon hung in the sky

Oh, I don’t know where I’m going

Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be

But it doesn’t matter

‘Cause every morning

When I wake you’re the first thing I see

Oh, oh

Oh, I don’t know where I'm going

Oh, I don’t know where I’ll be

But it doesn’t matter

‘Cause every morning

When I wake you’re the first thing I see

