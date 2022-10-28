Lirik Lagu Fire Escape – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fire Escape – Imaginary Future
There's a fire escape
At the end of the gate where I'm standing
There's a ladder that goes
To a safe place below on the ground
But I don't need it now
It's too soon to go down to the bottom
I will wait 'til it's close
When I'm needing it most
When I'm scared
I will look out into the starred sky
With your help now, I will be all right
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
There's a pattern of stones
Laying out in a row by the river
We have started to climb
With a hand on the side of the wall
But I'm too stunned to call
I'm hoping it all will be over
With the radio on
With the waterfall gone
We will go
I will look out into the starred sky
With your help now, I will be all right
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
No, no, leave you behind, no, no
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
