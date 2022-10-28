Lirik Lagu Fire Escape – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fire Escape – Imaginary Future

There's a fire escape

At the end of the gate where I'm standing

There's a ladder that goes

To a safe place below on the ground

But I don't need it now

It's too soon to go down to the bottom

I will wait 'til it's close

When I'm needing it most

When I'm scared

I will look out into the starred sky

With your help now, I will be all right

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

There's a pattern of stones

Laying out in a row by the river

We have started to climb

With a hand on the side of the wall

But I'm too stunned to call

I'm hoping it all will be over

With the radio on

With the waterfall gone

We will go

I will look out into the starred sky

With your help now, I will be all right

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

No, no, leave you behind, no, no

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time

No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind