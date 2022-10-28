Lirik Lagu Fire Escape – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
28 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB
MV Fire Escape - Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis.
MV Fire Escape - Imaginary Future ft. Kina Grannis.

Fire Escape – Imaginary Future

There's a fire escape
At the end of the gate where I'm standing
There's a ladder that goes
To a safe place below on the ground

But I don't need it now
It's too soon to go down to the bottom
I will wait 'til it's close
When I'm needing it most
When I'm scared

I will look out into the starred sky
With your help now, I will be all right

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

There's a pattern of stones
Laying out in a row by the river
We have started to climb
With a hand on the side of the wall

But I'm too stunned to call
I'm hoping it all will be over
With the radio on
With the waterfall gone
We will go

I will look out into the starred sky
With your help now, I will be all right

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind
No, no, leave you behind, no, no
Oh, my future, I can't believe it's time
No, my lover, I'll never leave you behind

