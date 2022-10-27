Lirik Lagu Over The Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Over The Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne

Over the mountain take me across the sky

Something in my vision, something deep inside

Where did I wander, where d'ya think I wandered to

I've seen life's magic astral plane I travel through

I heard them tell me that this land of dreams was now

I told them I had ridden shooting stars

And I said I'd show them how

Over and over always tried to get away

Living in a daydream only place I had to stay

Fever of a breakout burning in me miles wide

People around me talking to the walls inside

I heard them tell me that this land of dreams was now

I told them I had ridden shooting stars

And I said I'd show them how

Don't need no astrology it's inside of you and me

You don't need a ticket to fly with me, I'm free, yeah

Over and under in between the ups and downs

Mind on a carpet magic ride goes round and round

Over the mountain kissing silver inlaid clouds

Watching my body disappear into the crowd

Don't need no astrology it's inside of you and me

You don't need a ticket to fly with me, I'm free, yeah

Artis: Ozzy Osbourne