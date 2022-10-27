Lirik Lagu Over The Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Over The Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
Over the mountain take me across the sky
Something in my vision, something deep inside
Where did I wander, where d'ya think I wandered to
I've seen life's magic astral plane I travel through
I heard them tell me that this land of dreams was now
I told them I had ridden shooting stars
And I said I'd show them how
Over and over always tried to get away
Living in a daydream only place I had to stay
Fever of a breakout burning in me miles wide
People around me talking to the walls inside
I heard them tell me that this land of dreams was now
I told them I had ridden shooting stars
And I said I'd show them how
Don't need no astrology it's inside of you and me
You don't need a ticket to fly with me, I'm free, yeah
Over and under in between the ups and downs
Mind on a carpet magic ride goes round and round
Over the mountain kissing silver inlaid clouds
Watching my body disappear into the crowd
Don't need no astrology it's inside of you and me
You don't need a ticket to fly with me, I'm free, yeah
Artis: Ozzy Osbourne
