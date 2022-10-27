Lirik Lagu Shot in the Dark - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shot in the Dark - Ozzy Osbourne

Out on the street, I'm stalking the night

I can hear my heavy breathing

Paid for the kill but it doesn't seem right

Something there I can believe in

Voices are calling from inside my head

I can hear them, I can hear them

Vanishing memories of things that were said

They can't try to hurt me now

But a shot in the dark, one step away from you

A shot in the dark, always creeping up on you

Taught by the powers that preach over me

I can hear their empty reason

I wouldn't listen I learnt how to fight

I opened up my mind to treason

But just like the wounded and when it's too late

They'll remember they'll surrender

Never a care for the people who hate

Underestimate me now

But a shot in the dark one step away from you

A shot in the dark not a thing that you can do

A shot in the dark always creeping up on you

But just like the wounded and when it's too late

They'll remember they'll surrender

Never a care for the people who hate

Underestimate me now

But a shot in the dark one step away from you

A shot in the dark not a thing that you can do

A shot in the dark always creeping up on you, alright

Just a shot in the dark

Just a shot in the dark

Just a shot in the dark

Just a shot in the dark