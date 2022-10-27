Lirik Lagu Shot in the Dark - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shot in the Dark - Ozzy Osbourne
Out on the street, I'm stalking the night
I can hear my heavy breathing
Paid for the kill but it doesn't seem right
Something there I can believe in
Voices are calling from inside my head
I can hear them, I can hear them
Vanishing memories of things that were said
They can't try to hurt me now
But a shot in the dark, one step away from you
A shot in the dark, always creeping up on you
Taught by the powers that preach over me
I can hear their empty reason
I wouldn't listen I learnt how to fight
I opened up my mind to treason
But just like the wounded and when it's too late
They'll remember they'll surrender
Never a care for the people who hate
Underestimate me now
But a shot in the dark one step away from you
A shot in the dark not a thing that you can do
A shot in the dark always creeping up on you
But just like the wounded and when it's too late
They'll remember they'll surrender
Never a care for the people who hate
Underestimate me now
But a shot in the dark one step away from you
A shot in the dark not a thing that you can do
A shot in the dark always creeping up on you, alright
Just a shot in the dark
Just a shot in the dark
Just a shot in the dark
Just a shot in the dark
