Lirik Lagu Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi
As I sit in this smokey room
The night about to end
I pass my time with strangers
But this bottle's my only friend
Remember when we used to park
On Butler Street out in the dark
Remember when we lost the keys
And you lost more than that in my backseat baby
Remember how we used to talk
About busting out, we'd break their hearts
Together, forever
Never say goodbye, never say goodbye
You and me and my old friends
Hoping it would never end
Say goodbye, never say goodbye
Holdin' on, we got to try
Holdin' on to never say goodbye
[Instrumental]
Remember days of skipping school
Racing cars and being cool
With a six pack and the radio
We didn't need no place to go
Remember at the prom that night
You and me we had a fight
But the band they played our favorite song
And I held you in my arms so strong
We danced so close
We danced so slow
And I swore I'd never let you go
Together, forever
