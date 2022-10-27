Lirik Lagu Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi

As I sit in this smokey room

The night about to end

I pass my time with strangers

But this bottle's my only friend

Remember when we used to park

On Butler Street out in the dark

Remember when we lost the keys

And you lost more than that in my backseat baby

Remember how we used to talk

About busting out, we'd break their hearts

Together, forever

Never say goodbye, never say goodbye

You and me and my old friends

Hoping it would never end

Say goodbye, never say goodbye

Holdin' on, we got to try

Holdin' on to never say goodbye

[Instrumental]

Remember days of skipping school

Racing cars and being cool

With a six pack and the radio

We didn't need no place to go

Remember at the prom that night

You and me we had a fight

But the band they played our favorite song

And I held you in my arms so strong

We danced so close

We danced so slow

And I swore I'd never let you go

Together, forever