Lirik Lagu It’s My Life - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB
Band Bon Jovi, simak lirik lagu It's My Life berikut.
Band Bon Jovi, simak lirik lagu It's My Life berikut. /Instagram/@bonjovi

Lirik lagu It’s My Life – Bon Jovi

This ain't a song for the broken-hearted
No silent prayer for faith-departed
And I ain't gonna be just a face in the crowd
You're gonna hear my voice when I shout it out loud

It's my life
It's now or never
But I ain't gonna live forever
I just want to live while I'm alive
(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said, "I did it my way"
I just want to live while I'm alive
It's my life

Yeah, this is for the ones who stood their ground
For Tommy and Gina, who never backed down
Tomorrow's getting harder, make no mistake
Luck ain't even lucky, got to make your own breaks

It's my life
And it's now or never
I ain't gonna live forever
I just want to live while I'm alive
(It's my life)

My heart is like an open highway
Like Frankie said, "I did it my way"
I just want to live while I'm alive
'Cause it's my life

Better stand tall when they're calling you out
Don't bend, don't break, baby, don't back down

It's my life
And it's now or never
'Cause I ain't gonna live forever
I just want to live while I'm alive
(It's my life)

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

