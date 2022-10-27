Lirik Lagu Chanel - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Chanel - Frank Ocean



My guy pretty like a girl

And he got fight stories to tell

I see both sides like Chanel

See on both sides like Chanel

Swimming laps through pool water

Heated like I'm underworld

Hide my tattoos in Shibuya

Police think I'm of the underworld

12 treat a nigga like he twelve



How you looking up to me and talking down? (Yeah)

Can't you see I am the big man? (Big man)

God level, I am the I am (Woah)

Now film it with that drone cam, in the pink like Killa Cam

Put a zoom on that stick, Noé, up so close I'm on that kill

Remote controller on your lower back, yes, the good

Dick could roll the eyes back in the skull



Rolling when you ride, popping

Rolling when you ride, ride the Rodman

Got one that's straight acting

Turnt out like some dirty plastic (Ride)

2016: burnt some discs (Dope)

2017: ideas playing off a Walkman

This a cult, not a clique on the net

With a cup in a cup, Actavis

That's a double edge, "issa knife" (Knife)

And I don't like to fight 'til I'm fighting (Fighting)

Revenge in the air makes my lungs sick

Chopper in the sky like a gun trick (Pow)

Clips on clips like Mikey (Hello)

It's really all



I see both sides like Chanel

See on both sides like Chanel



It's really you on my mind

It's really you on my mind

It's really you

It's really you on my mind



V both sides of the 12

Steam both sides of the L

Freeze smoke rings and they hail

Sleet snow grind for the wealth

Whole team diamonds is real

Showed 'em how to shine by theirselves

You need a cosign for your health

I need that bitch to grind on my belt

I know you need to try for my belt

I know you seen it driving itself

No matte black on the ride 'cause it's stale

But it's stealth



I see both sides like Chanel

I see both sides like Chanel



My pockets snug, they can't hold my 7

They banned my Visa, my Amex and Mastercards

I got new money, and it's all cash

I got new bags, and they all collabs

I rubber band a bunch of thousand-dollar Delta gift cards

(I mean my baby bi)

Amazing, the cash online unknown

(I mean my baby bi)

Blazing the dash, counting money at home

My pockets snug, they can't hold my 7

They banned my Visa, my Amex and Mastercards

I got new money, and it's all cash

I got new bags, and they all collabs

I rubber band a bunch of thousand-dollar Delta gift cards

(I mean my baby bi)

Amazing, the cash online unknown

(I mean my baby bi)

Blazing the dash, counting money at home



Credit



Produser: Frank Ocean, Ging, Michael Uzowuru, Jarami, dan Jeff Kleinman



Penulis: Michael Uzowuru, Jake Oh, Ging, Rami Dawod, dan Frank Ocean



Genre: R&B/Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



Chanel resmi dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 10 Maret 2017 dan merupakan lagu solo pertama sejak perilisan album Blonde and Endless pada Agustus 2016.



Frank membawakan Chanel secara perdana pada episode kedua acara Radio Beats 1-nya, yakni Blonded RADIO, pada 10 Maret 2017.



Frank juga sempat memutarkan remix resmi yang menampilkan rapper terkenal, A$AP Rocky.



Chanel telah dianugerahi sertifikasi emas dan platinum oleh Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), untuk masing-masing melebihi 500.000 dan 1.000.000 unit lagu yang telah terjual.



Diketahui, Chanel sukses memulai debutnya dengan menempati peringkat ke-72 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 1 April 2017. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***