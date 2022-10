Lirik Lagu Nights - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nights - Frank Ocean



Round your city, round the clock

Everybody needs you

No, you can't make everybody equal

Although you got beaucoup family

You don't even got nobody bein' honest with you



Breathe 'til I evaporated

My whole body see through

Transportation, handmade (G)

And I know it better than most people

I don't trust 'em anyways

You can't break the law with them



Get some gushy, have a calm night

Shooters killin' left and right

Workin' through your worst night

If I get my money right

You know I won't need you

And I tell you (Bitch)

I hope the sack is full up

I'm fuckin', no, I'm fucked up

Spend it when I get that

I ain't tryna keep you

Can't keep up a conversation

Can't nobody reach you

Why your eyes well up?

Did you call me from a séance?

You are from my past life

Hope you're doin' well, bruh



I been out here head first

Always like the head first

Signal comin' in and out

Hope you're doin' well, bruh

Everybody needs you

Everybody needs you

Ooh, nani nani

This feel like a Quaalude

No sleep in my body

Ain't no bitch in my body, ah



New beginnings, ahh

New beginnings, wake up, akh

The sun's goin' down

Time to start your day, bruh

Can't keep bein' laid off

Know you need the money if you gon' survive

Every night shit, every day shit



Droppin' baby off at home before my night shift

You know I can't hear none of that spend the night shit

That kumbaya shit

Wanna see nirvana, but don't wanna die yet

Wanna feel that na na though, could you come by?

Fuck with me after my shift

Know them boys wanna see me broke down and shit

Bummed out and shit, stressed out and shit

That's every day shit

Shut the fuck up, I don't want your conversation

Rollin' marijuana, that's a cheap vacation

My every day shit, every night shit, every day shit

(Every night shit, night shit, night shit, night shit)



All my night, been ready for you all my night

Been waitin' on you all my night

I'll buzz you in, just let me know when you're outside

All my night, you been missin' all my night

Still got some good nights memorized

And the look back's gettin' me right



[Bagian II]



Every night fucks every day up

Every day patches the night up

On God, you should match it, it's that KO

No white lighters 'til I fuck my 28th up

1998, my family had that Acura

Oh, the Legend

Kept at least six discs in the changer

Back when Boswell and Percy had it active

Couple bishops in the city buildin' mansions

All the reverends

Preachin' self made millionaire status

When we could only eat at Shoney's on occasion

After 'Trina hit I had to transfer campus

Your apartment out in Houston's where I waited

Stayin' with you when I didn't have a address

Fuckin' on you when I didn't own a mattress

Workin' on a way to make it outta Texas, every night



Droppin' baby off at home before my night shift, yeah

You know I can't hear none of that spend the night shit

That kumbaya shit

Want to see nirvana, but don't wanna die yet

Wanna feel that na na though, could you come by

Fuck with me after my shift

Know them boys wanna see me broke down

See me bummed out, stressed out

That's just every day shit

Shut the fuck up, I don't want your conversation

Rollin' marijuana, that's a cheap vacation

Every day shit, every day shit

Every night shit, every day shit

Every day shit, every day shit

Every day shit, every night shit



Credit



Produser: Frank Ocean, Vegyn, Michael Uzowuru & Buddy Ross

Penulis: Michael Uzowuru, Vegyn & Frank Ocean

Album: Blonde

Genre: Contemporary R&B

Fakta di balik lagu



Nights dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 20 Agustus 2016 dan merupakan salah satu lagu dari album populer bertajuk Blonde.



Lagu ini mengenang hubungan Frank dengan seseorang pada masa lampau dan menjelaskan berbagai pasang surut yang dihadapi oleh keduanya ketika berkencan.



Nights juga menjuga menceritakan peristiwa yang dihadapi Frank saat menetap di Houston setelah pindah dari New Orleans karena badai Katrina.



Struktur lagu dibagi menjadi dua; bagian pertama dipenuhi dengan rap dan disertai dengan riff gitar bernada tinggi untuk memberikan melodi. Pada bagian kedua, musik berubah menjadi muram dan lambat, menggambarkan tragedi kecelakaan usai menggunakan narkoba.



Diketahui, Nights memulai debutnya di peringkat ke-98 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 10 September 2016. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***