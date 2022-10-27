Lirik Lagu Bark at The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bark at The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne

Screams break the silence

Waking from the dead of night

Vengeance is boiling

He's returned to kill the light

Then when he's found who he's looking for

Listen in awe and you'll hear him

Bark at the moon

Years spent in torment

Buried in a nameless grave

Now he has risen

Miracles would have to save

Those that the beast is looking for

Listen in awe and you'll hear him

Bark at the moon

Hey yeah, bark at the moon

They cursed and buried him along with shame

And thought his timeless soul had gone (gone)

In empty burning hell, unholy one

But he's returned to prove them wrong, so wrong

Ooh, yeah baby

Howling in shadows

Living in a lunar spell

He finds his heaven

Spewing from the mouth of hell

Those that the beast is looking for

Listen in awe and you'll hear him

Bark at the moon

Hey yeah, bark at the moon

Hey yeah, bark at the moon

Oh, oh yeah, bark at the moon

Artis: Ozzy Osbourne