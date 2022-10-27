Lirik Lagu Bark at The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Musisi Ozzy Osbourne.
Musisi Ozzy Osbourne.

Bark at The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne

Screams break the silence
Waking from the dead of night
Vengeance is boiling
He's returned to kill the light

Then when he's found who he's looking for
Listen in awe and you'll hear him
Bark at the moon

Years spent in torment
Buried in a nameless grave
Now he has risen
Miracles would have to save

Those that the beast is looking for
Listen in awe and you'll hear him
Bark at the moon
Hey yeah, bark at the moon

They cursed and buried him along with shame
And thought his timeless soul had gone (gone)
In empty burning hell, unholy one
But he's returned to prove them wrong, so wrong
Ooh, yeah baby

Howling in shadows
Living in a lunar spell
He finds his heaven
Spewing from the mouth of hell

Those that the beast is looking for
Listen in awe and you'll hear him
Bark at the moon
Hey yeah, bark at the moon
Hey yeah, bark at the moon
Oh, oh yeah, bark at the moon

Artis: Ozzy Osbourne

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

